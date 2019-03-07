Paris Jackson Breaks Silence On ‘Leaving Neverland’ Doc: Stop Taking My Life ‘So Seriously’

Although Paris Jackson has yet to give and official statement regarding the ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary about her father, but she did have a message for those making assumptions about her reaction to it!

Paris Jackson stayed quiet about the Leaving Neverland documentary, which accuses her late father, Michael Jackson, of sexual abuse, for several days, but she took to Twitter on March 6 to break her silence. The singer responded to a tweet that claimed, “Paris Jackson believes her father, Michael, is innocent of sex abuse claims.” In a now-deleted tweet, she wrote, “I actually haven’t made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life. You guys are reaching a bit. At least this wasn’t a disgusting and attacking article, though.”

Even though she took that message off her page, she added in a tweet that’s still there, “Y’all take my life more seriously than I do. Calm yo tittttttayssss.” There must’ve been a pretty wild response to her post, too, because later in the night she continued, “Smoke some weed n think about the bigger picture. Chillax my dudes.” Paris has yet to say anything about whether or not she believes the claims made in the documentary, but she did defend her father against the allegations back in 2017 during an interview with Rolling Stone.

“Picture your parent crying to you about the world hating him for something he didn’t do,” she told the mag. “And for me, he was the only thing that mattered. To see my entire world in pain, I started to hate the world because of what they were doing to him. Nobody but my brothers and I experienced him reading A Light in the Attic to us at night before we went to bed. Nobody experienced him being a father to them. And if they did, the entire perception of him would be completely and forever changed.”

y’all take my life more seriously than i do. calm yo tittaaaaysss — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2019

smoke some weed n think about the bigger picture. chillax my dudes — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2019

The Leaving Neverland documentary was based on sexual abuse allegations from Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accused Michael of assaulting them at his Neverland Ranch and apartment in California. Michael was acquitted of child sexual abuse in 2005, and in Jan. 2019, his estate released the following statement regarding the documentary: “The two accusers testified under oath that these events never occurred. They have provided no independent evidence and absolutely no proof in support of their accusations.”