‘RHOA’: NeNe & Porsha’s ‘Truce’ In Jeopardy After NeNe Defends Closet Rant On ‘WWHL’

NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams made peace after their fight that aired on ‘RHOA’ March 3, but now that NeNe is defending her actions from the episode, that may no longer be the case, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

The fight between NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams/Kandi Burruss that was shown during the March 3 episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta actually happened months ago, but tension has been reignited now that the footage is out there — especially since NeNe defended her actions on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen afterward. “Porsha and NeNe’s friendship is very touch and go,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “With them, you never know where they stand, but they do always seem to come back together and work things out. There is real love between them. That being said, this fight caused a huge rift between them. Porsha was pregnant, so she feels that the way NeNe acted was extra unacceptable. They reached a truce, but that truce is in jeopardy after NeNe’s comments on WWHL. She was so unapologetic, and that will not go over well with Porsha.”

The drama between these women started when Porsha and Kandi took it upon themselves to explore a closet in NeNe’s house that they had never seen before. When NeNe saw a cameraman following them without her permission, she went off, and even yanked the person filming out of the way. She screamed at Porsha, Kandi and the cameraman, and things got pretty volatile. On Watch What Happens Live, she clarified what set her off. “If I tell you to visit me and ‘sit right there,’ you need to sit right there,” she explained. “You don’t have the right to go through my house and open up my doors and go through my closets, my pantries, none of that. You would feel disrespected, [too].”

During that same episode of RHOA, NeNe’s husband, Gregg Leakes, who is battling cancer, was admitted to the hospital for a blood clot, and our source explained that stress over the situation is part of what sparked her outrage. “Gregg wasn’t well during filming and she didn’t want anyone up there — that was a huge no-no for her and she made it perfectly clear,” our insider said. “She’s very protective of Gregg and she just snapped. NeNe never has any regrets and this certainly isn’t one, either. She felt a bit violated after making it clear what her boundaries were, and she felt disrespected that producers and the cast didn’t listen. It was her home, her rules.”