Louis Tomlinson Drops Heartbreaking Ballad ‘Two Of Us’ In Honor Of His Late Mother

Louis Tomlinson’s brand new track serves as a sweet ode to his mom who died from leukaemia, and is a relatable anthem for anyone who has lost a loved one.

Louis Tomlinson, 27, lost his mom in December of 2016, but her legacy lives on through his music. The singer-songwriter’s latest solo track, “Two of Us,” is a sweet tribute to his late mother, and the lyrics are sure to pull at your heartstrings. “I will keep you, day and night, here until the day I die//I’ll be living one life for the two of us//I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me//I’ll be living one life for the two of us,” he croons on the track. “Even when I’m on my own, I know I won’t be alone//Tattooed on my heart are the words of your favorite song,” he continues. Ok, someone pass the tissues.

For Louis, writing the emotional track was actually therapeutic, and he told Radio 1 Newsbeat about what that process was like. “I’m not at the stage in my grief where I’m going to open the first verse and burst into tears,” Louis said in an interview.”It was something I needed to get off my chest. I used to lean on my mum for a lot of things – anytime I needed advice on something she would be the first call I made,” he continued. “There is a lot of fight in life and I just get on with it. I’m quite a positive person but there’s no two ways about it – it’s sad what happened to me.”

Clearly, the former One Direction member is absolutely slaying the solo game, but fans waiting for a comeback from the boy band shouldn’t hold their breath. In the Nov. 6 issue of British Vogue, former bandmate Zayn Malik detailed his rocky relationship with the 1D members. “I ain’t spoke to any of them for a long time, to be honest with you,” he said in the November issue of the glossy mag. “That’s just the way it is. There’s things that happen and things that were said after I left. Snide things. Small things that I would never have expected,” he said at the time.

Louis is doing just fine on his own and in addition to a new single, he’s got a brand new record deal! The crooner inked a deal with Arista Records in February of 2019, so it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing plenty of new music from the soulful singer.