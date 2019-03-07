Cuties! ‘Riverdale’ co-stars and real life sweethearts Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse put on some adorable PDA on the ‘Five Feet Apart’ premiere red carpet. We’ve got the sweet pics.

What’s not to love about Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse? Not only are they awesome as Betty and Jughead on the CW’s Riverdale, they’re also one of Hollywood’s cutest young couples in real life. The 27-year-old hunk is starring in a new romantic drama called Five Feet Apart and brought his lovely lady along to the March 7 Hollywood premiere. They posed holding on to each other in the cutest display of PDA. Cole looked dapper in a fitted dark suit with a black and white striped shirt underneath, but it was 22-year-old Lili and her gorgeous dove grey gown that stole the show.

The beautiful actress went all out to support her sweetie by getting totally glammed up. She donned a full length light grey dress that fit her body like a glove. It featured darker grey lace straps that ended up going all the way down her gown in a criss-cross pattern before ending in a ruffled lace hemline. The low-cut neckline allowed Lili to show off her enviable cleavage, and she wore her hair in loose waves above her shoulders. Even her makeup was red-carpet ready with a smokey eye, colorful cheeks and bright red lipstick.

Cole’s new movie sounds like fans will need some tissues when it opens on March 15. It’s described on imdb.com as “A pair of teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet in a hospital and fall in love.” He stars opposite Hailey Lu Richardson as patients with the respiratory disease cystic fibrosis and for medical reasons they can’t come close together, thus the title of how they have to remain Five Feet Apart.

Cole and Lili have needed plenty of Kleenex in real life as their Riverdale co-star Luke Perry tragically passed away on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke three days prior. On the day of his passing Lili tweeted “I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us. I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss. I just can’t believe it.”