Kylie Jenner Throws Mexican-Themed B-Day Party For Her PA Victoria Villarroel After Jordyn Woods Fallout

Kylie Jenner knows how to spoil her friends well. She threw an epic Mexican themed birthday bash for her PA Victoria Villarroel, and ex longtime BFF Jordyn Woods was noticeably absent.

It’s nice to be in the KarJenner family’s good graces because they know how to throw the best parties. That’s something Kylie Jenner‘s longtime and now former BFF Jordyn Woods will likely never get to experience again ever since she hooked up with Khloe Kardashian‘s baby daddy Tristan Thompson and has been shunned by the fam. The newly minted youngest self-made billionaire made sure to show her personal assistant Victoria Villarroel how much she’s loved and appreciated with a Mexican-themed 27th birthday party on March 5, complete with a Mariachi band and Jordyn was nowhere to be seen.

In a video she posted to her Instagram stories the band is playing outside her Hidden Hills home as Victoria arrives to the adorable surprise. She squeals “This is so cool,” and then she and Kylie grab arms and do a little dance to the music. As always Kylie looks stunning, wearing tight black leggings, a black leather blazer and a white one shoulder crop top that shows off her toned abs.

“Happy Birthday Victoria Villarroel. Love You” Kylie wrote on the video, making sure to include a heart emoji. As usual, party hostess extraordinaire Kylie thought of everything. She had a long table set up for all of their pals to have brunch, and it was surrounded from above by a canopy of long streamers in every bright color imaginable. The guests were served colorful pancakes in the shape of dogs, roses, rainbows and other creations. Not only that, Kylie had a giant donut wall brought in that featured 49 hanging glazed treats with the label “Victoria’s donuts.”

No KarJenner party would be complete without tons of flowers and balloons. Kylie had arrangements of pink, white and yellow roses across the tables and throughout the room, while white and pink roses cascaded in decorations coming down from the ceiling. Pink, white and yellow balloons in all shapes and sized adorned the party.

The guest list included Yris Palmer, Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou, Tiffany Sorya, Jess Jackson and others. Even Yris’ toddler daughter Ayla made the cut, as she got to play along with Kylie’s one-year-old little girl Stormi Webster in more sweet IG stories of the cuties. This is the first major party Kylie has thrown since Jordyn so deeply betrayed her family and her absence was noticeable. Normally she’s by Kylie’s side through events such as this, but after her hookup with Tristan she’s been banished from KarJenerland for good.