KJ Apa Mourns The Loss Of His TV Dad Luke Perry With Heartbreaking Message: ‘Rest In Love Bro’

Our hearts are broken over the loss of ‘Riverdale’ star Luke Perry. His TV son on the CW hit show, KJ Apa, reacted to the terrible news with an emotional message.

As wonderful of a father that Luke Perry was on television in Riverdale, he was an even better man, and that has been made clear by the long list of celebrity tributes to him from the likes of his former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jason Priestley and Live co-host Kelly Ripa. On March 7 KJ Apa‘s broke his silence about the actor’s death. Following the heartbreaking news that Luke passed away at the age of 52 on March 4 after suffering a “massive” stroke, KJ paid tribute to his TV dad in a touching Instagram post. The 21-year-old kept his message simple. Sharing a candid photo of Luke, he kept his caption short, writing, “Rest In Love bro.”

News broke on Feb. 27, that the former 90210 heartthrob was rushed to the hospital after suffering what was reported as a “massive stroke.” While there were conflicting reports on his condition, a representative confirmed that he was sedated and they were monitoring his condition. Riverdale cast members Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and Casey Cott all shared their love and sent prayers to Luke, who played the beloved Fred Andrews on the show.

While KJ didn’t originally share a statement on social media, he and Luke have always had a strong relationship since working together as father and son on Riverdale, which premiered on The CW in 2017. In a statement provided to Variety, a rep said that Luke passed away on March 4 while “surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, his fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, his ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends.” The person added, “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning.”

Our thoughts, prayers and love continue to be with Luke’s family, friends, and cast members.