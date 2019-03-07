Khloe Kardashian Thought Tristan Was Prince Charming, But She Hopes She’ll ‘Learn From Her Mistakes’

While Khloe Kardashian used to think Tristan Thompson was her ‘Prince Charming,’ a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, now she’s moving on.

Reality star Khloé Kardashian, 34, is hopeful for her future after splitting up with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27. A Kardashian insider shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “[Khloé] thought she found Prince Charming and it blew up in her face and she is frustrated with how everything turned out, but she is hoping she can learn from her mistakes and she hopes that Tristan will grow up from this as well.”

The source added, “Khloé hates every moment of this breakup but she does see a silver lining to it all, and that is to finally be away from Tristan’s toxic relationship style.”

“Khloé is looking to become a better person after all of this and she feels that is exactly what is going to happen,” the source concluded. Khloé ended things for good with Tristan, who she dated since 2016, after reports surfaced on Feb. 19 that he had kissed her younger sister’s best friend Jordyn Woods, 21, at his house party on Feb. 17. Things weren’t perfect for the couple before that, with a video of him cheating surfaced days before she gave birth to their 11-month-old daughter True. While Khloé stood by Tristan’s side after that, she broke up with him for good after the most recent scandal, no longer seeing that “Prince Charming” persona.

Khloé tweeted about her emotions regarding the cheating scandal on March 2. “This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I),” Khloé said. “I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.” She went on to say that it was extra hard being hurt by Jordyn as well in the situation, but that the fault ultimately fell on Tristan. She ended her tweets by saying, “I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

Tristan has appeared to move on from the situation with Jordyn himself – he has been spotted with model Karizma Ramirez twice in New York City since the cheating scandal occurred. Hopefully, if Khloé decides to get back into the dating game, she finds someone who cherishes what he has with the boss entrepreneurial woman, and shows her in every way!