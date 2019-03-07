Khloe Kardashian Wants Tristan Thompson To Step Up More As A Father

There’s no doubt that Khloe Kardashian is an all-star mom to baby True, but she’d really like Tristan Thompson to step up to the plate, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Tristan Thompson, 27, has really put Khloe Kardashian, 34, through the wringer lately, especially following his February of 2019 cheating scandal, but Khloe has more important worries. Her baby, True Thompson, remains top of mind, and she wants Tristan to come around more often, a source close to Khloe tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe sees that Tristan is doing nothing to fix things with her, or to see his daughter True, who he hasn’t seen since before Valentine’s Day. He was in LA and didn’t see his daughter, and that hurts for Khloe” the source shares. “Khloe is telling friends that Tristan tries to look like this involved, hands-on dad but is more of a parent when he feels like it instead. He does his own thing. Khloe would constantly try to get him see his son Prince more frequently when they were together, too. She feels sad for his kids as she feels like they need their father,” the source added. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both stars for comment.

One would think that after Tristan shockingly kissed Khloe’s family friend Jordyn Woods, 21, after a party at his house on Feb. 17, that he would be doing everything he can to win back his family. However, that simply doesn’t seem to be the case. A source close to the former couple told HollywoodLife that Tristan is acting like nothing happened in the wake of the scandal. “Tristan seems really unfazed by the Jordyn and Khloe drama going on in his life,” another source told us. “He’s been acting totally normal and like nothing is wrong at all. If he’s struggling with the Khloe breakup, you would never know. He hasn’t at all tried to win Khloe back.”

So, what has Tristan been busy doing in his absence? Apparently, he’s been courting a new lady. Despite being in the midst of his cheating scandal, the basketball player wasted no time moving on. He stepped out with a brunette mystery woman on March 5, grabbing dinner with her for what was the second time in New York City. The woman has since been identified as model Karizma Ramirez.

After catching wind of Tristan’s latest rendezvous, Khloe had some strong feelings, but they’re not what you may think. “Khloe is not at all surprised that Tristan is hanging out with other women so quickly, however, she’s decided she is officially done with him, so at the same time, it’s not really phasing her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s not even paying attention.”