Kate Beckinsale Responds To A Hater Of Her Pete Davidson Romance In The Best Way

Kate Beckinsale’s seen the memes about her PDA with Pete Davidson, and she’s over it! After dealing with some vicious trolls, she clapped back at one who mocked them kissing in front of Antoni from ‘Queer Eye’. Honestly, it’s applause worthy!

Kate Beckinsale: Queen of Shade. The Underworld star just clapped back at another hater criticizing her extremely public makeout sesh with Pete Davidson, and she did so in the simplest way. The internet freaked TF out when a pic of herself and Pete kissing at a NY Rangers game on March 3 surfaced, and not just because they’re an honestly puzzling couple. It’s because Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski was sitting next to them and looking utterly distraught. Instant meme material. One of those memes labeled Antoni as “wholesome guys with good paying jobs who text back and have no baggage.” Kate kissing Pete means that she chose “guys with problems from childhood I can ‘fix’.”

Kate wasn’t having it. She pointed out, as discovered by Comments by Celebs, that “Antoni is gay, if that helps clarify at all #queereye.” Well, she has a point! This isn’t the first time Kate’s come back at trolls poking fun at her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star with a quick and clever response. Kate recently posted a pic of herself posing next to an photo of Freddie Mercury, and someone jokingly asked if it was a painting of Pete. She responded, “GREAT EYE.” At one point, Kate fired back at a fan who said they were “disappointed in her dating choices,” as if that matters. Kate responded, “fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say.” Nice!

It’s not just the Antoni pic that trolls are targeting. A lot of fans are questioning the 20-year age difference between Kate, 45, and Pete, 25. Add to the fact that they seem to be moving extremely fast, just as Pete did with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande. Kate, of course, is paying no mind to any of this. Kate doesn’t care a bit about the age difference between her and Pete, [because] he makes her giddy with happiness and that’s all that matters to her,” a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

And Pete totally feels the same way. For anyone who thinks Kate’s his rebound after Ariana, just know you’re wrong! “Kate does not feel like a rebound at all for Pete,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Another insider added, “Pete falls hard for girls he dates and that is something that is happening with Kate. So much so that Pete’s friends are first very happy for him that he has found someone that makes him feel really great and happy.”