Jordyn Woods Believes She’ll Be Friends With Kylie & Kardashian Again: She Wants ‘Nothing More’

After being banished over the scandal with Tristan Thompson, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned Jordyn Woods ‘wants the chance’ to make things right with Kylie Jenner, and believes they’ll be BFFs again.

Though Kylie Jenner, 21, and the rest of the KarJenners turned their backs on Jordyn Woods, 21, after her “kissing” incident with Tristan Thompson, 27, Jordyn “really believes she will be friends with Kylie and the Kardashian again,” a source close to the Secndnture creator EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Though Jordyn reportedly moved out of Kylie’s home and Khloe Kardashian, 34, tore into her, accusing Jordyn of breaking up her family, she still has hope that she can patch things up.

“Its going to take some time but Jordyn wants to have a dialogue with the family to get back to a good place with everyone and would hate to see their friendship be forever lost,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “Jordyn knows she did wrong but wants the chance to make up for what she did and be forgiven and she would want nothing more than to be Kylie’s friend again. They are basically sisters and losing the friendship forever would be like a death in the family for Jordyn.

Jordyn “needs to figure out how to get back with everyone,” the insider adds. Jordyn — prior to her Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, 47 – attempted to smooth things out with Kylie and Khloe, but as a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, her calls were going straight to voicemail. “She misses Kylie, Stormi and the whole Kardashian family and fears Kylie will never forgive her. Jordyn also feels embarrassed, hurt and upset about being locked out of Kylie’s gated community in Calabasas,” the insider said.

Following that fallout that left her friendless and reportedly homeless, Jordyn went onto Red Table Talk to share her side of the story. She did admit that she and Tristan kissed at a party — or that he kissed her with “no passion, no nothing. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue. No making out. She also confirmed that Khloe and Tristan were broken up at the time of the incident, though Khloe would go off on her afterward with wild accusations on Twitter. Since that Red Table Talk episode, Tristan has been spotted spending time with Karizma Ramirez, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that this has left Jordyn feeling “vindicated” because it backs up her statement that she wasn’t the one who broke up Khloe’s family.