Jonas Brothers Admit Purity Ring Uproar Was ‘Annoying’ While Singing Oldies Like ‘Lovebug’: Carpool Karaoke

The Jonas Brothers relived throwbacks like ‘Lovebug’ and ‘Year 3000’ while riding in James Corden’s SUV, but one blast to the past didn’t bring back the best memories: their purity rings.

The Jonas brothers reminisced on their squeaky-clean tenure with Disney Channel while singing their noughties hits and chatting about purity rings with James Corden. Nick, 26, Joe, 29 and Kevin, 31, climbed into The Late Late Show host’s SUV for the pre-taped segment, Carpool Karaoke, which aired on March 7. In between singing their old hits like “Burnin’ Up” and “Lovebug,” James had to ask: what were those purity rings all about? As you recall, the brothers — who hailed from a religious family, as their dad was a pastor — wore the abstinence tokens before the band broke up in 2013. “The funny thing is that we were never going to talk about it,” Joe revealed to James. But one nosy interviewer joked he’d say the brothers were in a cult if they didn’t reveal the backstory of the rings, so they obliged. The world hasn’t been quiet about the purity rings since, to the brothers’ dismay.

“That’s what with people ran with forever. That was a running joke. And we found the humor in it sometimes, but of course, we just kind of decided at one point, like look, this is not who we are,” Joe explained during the car ride, adding, “We don’t need to be like wearing these anymore. This is annoying. People are making fun of it anyways.” Kevin, the eldest of the siblings, said he was the first to ditch the ring (he married Danielle Jonas in 2009). Joe has already revealed that he lost his virginity at age 20, while Nick has also been open about his deflowering before wife Priyanka Chopra came along. While the purity rings were a religious choice, and not requested by Disney, the brothers did get real about working for the family-friendly network during Carpool Karaoke. Nick even admitted to sounding like a “robot” in old interviews.

What a wild past four days it has been. On Wednesday’s show, the brothers teased that the “side effects” of “getting the band back together” include “finally not having to bring your parents on tour… but missing them every night.” It was a jab at the band’s six-year hiatus, and how the JoBros’ once teenage fans are now in their 20s! A day before that, the brothers performed a spoof on “Year 3000,” the cover that made them Disney royalty in 2006. On that same night, Nick was forced to either nibble on bull penis or rank his Jumanji co-stars in order of likability, and to the shock of everyone, he actually ranked someone as least likable.

The kick off to the four-day takeover was much more emotional, however, as Nick revealed what exactly brought the band together. The reunion wasn’t an orchestrated PR plan six years in the making — it happened organically while the brothers were filming an Amazon Studios documentary. “During that time, we started to realize there was a magic that we felt like we were missing,” Nick told James and the audience at The Late Late Show. “So the process was basically just, ‘Why don’t we give this another shot?’” That second “shot” led to their first song and music video in years, “Sucker.”

Before that, the trio had “spent a year basically doing therapy, working through some things, and figuring out what this chapter would look like,” Nick had explained. “We’ve had to be really open and honest. There are things in the past that bothered us from time to time, even in our performances that we would do.” The Jonas Brothers are now set to tour Australia!