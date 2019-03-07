Former Trump Chief Of Staff John Kelly Disses POTUS: I Would Have Worked For Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump’s ex Chief of Staff John Kelly is unloading on his former boss, dissing his demands for a border wall and even revealing he would have taken the same job if Hillary Clinton had won in 2016.

Being a retired Marine, General John Kelly is a man of duty when it comes to serving his country. That’s why the 68-year-old accepted the position of White House Chief of Staff for President Donald Trump in July of 2017 after previously serving as head of Homeland Security. In a recent Q&A appearance at Duke University, NBC News reports that he told the audience of 200 people that he would have worked for Hillary Clinton, dissed Trump’s border wall plans and said that managing the chaos behind the Trump administration was “the least enjoyable job I’ve ever had.” Kelly eventually left the White House on Jan. 2, 2019, telling the crowd at Duke that working under Trump had “exhausted” him

Kelly did note that “It was he most important job I’ve ever had,” and that party lines did not matter to him. If Hillary Clinton had beat Trump in the 2016 presidential election, he still would have taken the Chief of Staff position under her. Kelly told the audience “If Hillary Clinton had called me, I would have done it.” It probably would have been a lot less exhausting to work under the 71-year-old seasoned politician that the 72-year-old political neophyte.

Kelly also revealed that he does not see eye to eye with the tycoon on his beloved border wall plans, something he shut down our nation’s government for 37 days in a futile effort to secure the $5 billion taxpayer dollars to fund it. He dissed Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency to get the funds, saying “We don’t need a wall from sea to shining sea.” Kelly also shot down Trump’s claims that many people trying to cross the U.S./Mexico border are criminals. “And by the way, they’re overwhelmingly not criminals. They’re people coming up here for economic purposes. I don’t blame them for that.”

In legendary journalist Bob Woodwards‘s 2018 book Fear, he wrote that in one meeting, Kelly said of the president “He’s an idiot. It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had.” The retired four star general had finally had enough of working for Trump and put in his resignation notice on Dec. 10, 2018 amidst reports that the two men were no longer on speaking terms. He joked that the advice he gave to his successor, current acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was “Run for it.” Ouch! So far Mulvaney is three months into the position and hasn’t taken Kelly’s advice…yet.