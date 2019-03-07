Jinger Duggar Shares Adorable Pic Of Daughter Felicity Vuolo, 7 Months, In Her Daddy’s Arms

Jinger Dugger treated her Instagram followers to the cutest father-daughter pic of her baby Felicity & husband Jeremy Vuolo!

This is one proud mama! Taking to Instagram, Jinger Dugger shared a photo of her husband of three years Jeremy Vuolo holding their 7-month-old daughter Felicity Vuolo, who was absolutely beaming in the picture, in his arms. While Jeremy’s all suited-up in a bow tie and a blue button-down shirt, Felicity, who was born on Jul. 19, 2018, wore a polka dot onesie in the photo. In addition to the cute picture, Jinger gushed about the dad-daughter pair in her caption, writing, “Seeing Felicity in her daddy’s strong arms makes my heart skip a beat. 👨🏻+ 👶🏼 = 😍.”

Jinger had to deny some speculation that she was pregnant against after she shared a photo of her sipping some decaf coffee. “I stopped drinking coffee not for breastfeeding or being pregnant but because it was affecting my health,” she told viewers on the Feb. 25 episode of Counting On. “So, I have cut back on coffee. But who knows what mom life will end up doing to me. I think I might end up slipping some in here and there.”

When she’s not posting the cutest pics of Felicity, Jinger is singing Jeremy’s praises over his abilities as a father. “Jeremy is such an amazing father,” she captioned a black-and-white pic of Jeremy and Felicity that she posted on Jan. 30. “I love how Felicity lights up when she sees her daddy or hears his voice. It is the sweetest thing. They share such a special bond. 💙”

Jinger has been in California since Mar. 5 visiting Jeremy’s parents in California. Before sharing a sweet photo of Diana and Charles Vuolo with Felicity at an Olive Garden, she wrote on her Instagram story, “BEST NEWS when flying with a baby … you have the whole row to yourself!”