Jason Priestley & Tiffani Thiessen Pay Tribute To Luke Perry: ‘Goodnight Sweet Prince’

Jason Priestley and Tiffani Thiessen are among the former ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars who’ve been left reeling from Luke Perry’s death. Now they’re sharing their raw emotions with fans.

Jason Priestley, 49, and Tiffani Thiessen, 45, are breaking their silence about the shocking death of their former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Luke Perry who passed away at the age of 52 on March 4. Both stars took to Instagram on March 7 to express their grief that the Riverdale actor has died days after he was rushed to hospital on Feb. 27 after suffering a massive stroke at his Los Angeles home.

“It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this…,” Jason, who played Brandon Walsh on the hit series, wrote on Instagram. “My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared… Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today… If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well… the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince.” Jason also shared two pictures of him with Luke – one taken at the height of their 90210 fame and one shot more recently.

Tiffani, who appeared in the teen soap from 1994 until 2000, also shared her own tribute, which accompanied a photo of her with Luke taken during the show’s heyday. “My heart has been weighing heavy,” the actress wrote. “The loss of a man who started as my co-star but quickly became my friend. He welcomed me on my very first day of #90210 with open arms. A day that was not an easy one for me. I was coming in to a show, a family really, that had been together for over 4 years. But this man took me under his wing and made me feel at home. Made me feel like I belonged in his TV family.”

Tiffani added, “He was sincere, sweet, warm, kind, professional and funny as all heck. And most of all, the definition of a gentleman. Luke, our world has a hole in it now that you aren’t here. But heaven definitely gained you as an angel.” She added the hash tags, “#RIP #LukePerry #gonetoosoon.”

Luke gained worldwide fame when he starred as teen heartthrob Dylan McKay in the 1990s show. He is better known to the younger generation for playing screen dad Fred Andrews on Riverdale. On March 6, that show paid tribute to him at the very end of the latest episode with the words, “In Memoriam.”