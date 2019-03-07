Angela Simmons is so not here for Romeo Miller at the moment. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 7 episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop,’ Angela is surprised to see Romeo in New York.

“I did not know Romeo was coming to the proposal. I didn’t know Jojo invited him,” Angela says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode. When Romeo walks up to her on the New York City rooftop, she opts for a handshake instead of a hug. Angela’s sister, Vanessa, notices the awkwardness. “It doesn’t seem like Angela is too thrilled to see Romeo right now,” Vanessa says. “I definitely got up and gave him a hug and Angela just continued to sit down and gave the man a handshake.”

Romeo tries to make small talk with Angela, asking her how life’s been for her lately. Angela gives Romeo a look, and he immediately calls her out on it. He picks up on her attitude very quickly. Angela swears nothing’s wrong, but her actions say otherwise. She’s still mad about Romeo ditching her. She’s a woman of very few words when it comes to Romeo right now. “Really? No love?” Romeo asks. “I still haven’t heard from you,” Angela quips. Romeo claps back, “I haven’t heard from you either.” Romeo then asks to catch up the next day. She wants to know details, but Romeo just wants to celebrate her brother’s big day right now. This is not the time and place to talk about their drama.

The synopsis for the March 7 episode reads: “After a blind date disaster, Angela is blindsided when Romeo surprises her in New York. JoJo panics to pull off a marriage proposal. In the aftermath of an explosive birthday brawl, Briana’s invite to Boogie’s important showcase has everyone on edge.” Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.