‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Maggie Reveals A Family Secret & [SPOILER] Confesses ‘I Love You’

Both Maggie and Meredith received messages from Ellis during the March 7 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. Plus, Jo and Alex contemplated having kids together.

Genes play a major role in all of our lives and that point was proven during the March 7 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, when a majority of the doctors struggled with issues involving their parents. For Meredith, it was a dream with Ellis that pointed her in the direction of finding an easier way to diagnose diseases in patients. And for Maggie, just the mere mention of Ellis during a podcast interview caused a public stir. And to be honest, it angered Richard because now the entire medical community knows he’s an “adulterer” who had an affair with Ellis Grey. (Wasn’t this already known by just about everyone?) But alas, he eventually calmed down and realized that a miracle (Maggie) came from his relationship with Ellis, so he shouldn’t be ashamed of it.

Meanwhile, Levi struggled with whether or not to tell his mom about Nico. After he shushed Nico when his mom called during one of their steamy makeout sessions, Nico became upset. But Levi later admitted that the reason he didn’t want to tell his mom about Nico was because she’s an over worrier. And it’s not that she wouldn’t accept his relationship with Nico — it’s that she’d probably fear the worst and shove those feelings onto him. So before she does that, Levi just wants to see Nico through his own eyes. Especially because of his strong feelings for Nico, which he made very clear when he told him, “I love you.” Nico didn’t say it back, but he confessed that it was only because he wanted to “wait three minutes” and let Levi sweat it out a bit.

Later, DeLuca’s dad presented a new research project to Alex — a baby in a bag. Basically, DeLuca’s dad wants to make it possible for doctors to grow premature babies in a man-made amniotic sac so the babies can get to full-term before they come into the world. Alex thought it was a brilliant idea, and so did DeLuca, but DeLuca’s sister was nervous because their dad has been fighting a mental illness. DeLuca called it “episodes”, but his sister said it’s worse than he thinks. Even so, DeLuca begged Meredith to side with him on the issue and Alex eventually agreed to fund the project. But we don’t see this ending on a high note.

Watching #GreysAnatomy at work and hearing Levi and Nico say “I love you” for the first time, I am fangirling completely!!! I need so much more of my OTP! Always love my #schmico fix 😍🥰❤️ @JakeBorelli pic.twitter.com/ikHIE6kL2R — Geeky Sarah⚡️ (@GeekySarah96) March 8, 2019

And speaking of low notes, after trying to work out a trade-off system for Leo, Amelia decided to let Owen have all rights to their baby. At first, they were going to go 50/50 on the adoption, but after realizing they’re so much better apart, Amelia pulled out and told Owen they’ll never get back together so he should have 100% custody of Leo.

Oh and Alex’s mom teased the idea of grandkids in front of Jo, which only freaked her out. And she later expressed to a few of the doctors that children seem like total nightmares. But then Jackson said they can be — yet, they can also be the best thing to ever happen to someone. So that warmed Jo up to the idea of kids. As for when she and Alex will have kids, that’s yet to be determined.

Want more? New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursdays at 8pm on ABC!