‘Bachelor In Paradise’s Carly Waddell & Evan Bass Reveal If They Want More Kids After ‘Wild’ Daughter, 1

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have their hands full with one-year-old daughter, but they talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about whether they’d have more children!

Bachelor In Paradise season three married couple Carly Waddell, 33, and Evan Bass, 36, are over the moon for adorable one-year-old daughter Isabella “Bella” Evelyn, and they told HollywoodLife that they’re looking to expand their family even more! “We’re planning on trying very soon for more kids,” Carly told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Sometimes it can happen that month, sometimes it can happen a year from now. We definitely want at least one more, but I don’t know that I could do any more than one more. Not sure we want a gaggle of children.” Carly revealed that baby Bella is “wild!” She said, “Like people have chill kids, our daughter has no chill. She’s always into everything, she’s a little adventurer, she has the most beautiful spirit. She’s just wild and fun, and so sweet!”

Carly added that they’re able to raise their family – Evan has three sons, Liam, Ensley, and Nathan from a prior relationship – even in the spotlight of Bachelor Nation due to simply being busy with the kids. “There’s a lot going on, we travel all the time, we don’t really have any time to just sit,” Carly said. “So just life distractions keep things normal.” But, the couple does manage to have downtime, and they love to live-tweet episodes of The Bachelor just like the rest of us! They sit on the couch and send out their sassy commentary that fans love so much.

Another thing that keeps Carly busy is her interest in singing! While pregnant with her first baby Bella, Carly would sing songs to her. “When she was born, singing was the only thing that would calm her down,” Carly said. “Evan has always encouraged me to start singing again, and he suggested I make a lullabies album.” Carly released the lullaby album to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday, on Feb. 15, 2019.

Carly and Evan met on Bachelor spin-off show Bachelor In Paradise in 2016, in which Evan pursued Carly. While at first, Carly was reluctant to be with Evan, she finally realized her feelings for him. The two are now a celebrated couple within the Bachelor community, and are good friends with other married Paradise alums Tanner, 31, and Jade Roper Tolbert, 32. Carly and Jade host their own podcast as well, called “Babes and Babies,” which chronicles the lives of young moms navigating motherhood. We can’t wait to see what Carly and Evan do next!