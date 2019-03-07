‘Bachelor’s Caelynn Reacts To ‘Vicious & Disgusting Bullies’ Telling Her To ‘Kill Herself’

Some ‘Bachelor’ fans this season have gone overboard in their hatred of certain contestants according to Caelynn Miller-Keyes. She says she as well as other girls on the show have received death threats.

Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor has been filled with so much drama. Some fans ganged up on Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Cassie Randolph for not going on the show to find love, but to become the next Bachelorette. 24-year-old beauty queen Caelynn now says she’s receiving death threats in an emotional March 6 Instagram post. “Looking at the trolls like…We live in a world where we never do anything right. Ever. Everyone always has an opinion. This experience has been so incredibly difficult. This show is super easy to make fun of, I get it, but viciously tearing people down is absolutely disgusting. Girls on my season are getting death threats, I’m getting told to go kill myself. That’s not okay,” she wrote.

“We are not perfect. We screw up (myself maybe more than others) but this show is partly about finding yourself, and that means falling in the process. You can have your opinions, but keep the extra hurtful comments to yourself. The internet can be very dark, and instead of feeding into it, try taking a step back,” Caelynn continued. She reminded viewers that “We are real people. These emotions are real. You’re watching a tv show, but we felt all of these feelings in a very intense way. Remember that the next time you go to someone’s page to tear them down.”

Fortunately her IG fans were totally there with messages of support for Caelynn. One wrote “Thank you so much for opening up about your experience I admire you so much and wish you all the best! You are gorgeous and so amazing and the realest person I’ve ever seen on TV.” Another told her “You are beautiful and an inspiration. Trollers gonna troll and haters gonna hate. Keep being YOU! Loved you on Colton’s season. Hope we see more of you soon!”

Caelynn got piled on following the Women Tell All episode on March 5 where Katie Morton claimed that the 2018 Miss North Carolina and speech pathologist Cassie, 23, conspired for one to win and the other to become the next Bachelorette. Katie revealed, “I was mainly talking about Caelynn and Cassie. I was close with them. But I saw what they seemed to value at that point in their lives, and it didn’t seem to align with what Colton wanted.”

She then doubled down, claiming “To set the record straight, the Bachelorette conversation happened on the bus from the Singapore airport to the hotel. They were talking about how, ‘One of us is winning and one of us is being the Bachelorette after this.’ Honestly, it was the word winning that got me. I felt like he wasn’t something to be won; it was something to work for.” Colton though thinks Caelynn would thrive as the next Bachelorette. “I think you saw how open and vulnerable Caelynn is,” Colton told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the taping of the Women Tell All special. “It would definitely make for an interesting and — what I think — a great Bachelorette!”