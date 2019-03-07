Ashley Graham Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction, Reveals Underwear On Runway

While walking for Melbourne Fashion Week, the high-slit cut on Ashley Graham’s gown led to an ‘oopsie daisy’ moment on the catwalk…but you couldn’t tell by the look on the model’s face.

Ashley Graham, 31, didn’t lose her cool on the runway, even if her gown ventured astray. The model walked Jason Grech’s runway for Melbourne Fashion Week on March 7, wearing a teal blue gown from the designer. Given the piece’s flowy chiffon and high-slit cut, Ashley’s nude underwear also ended up making an appearance on the catwalk. But she didn’t seem to notice, or mind, as the brunette beauty gave a confident wave to the audience. And we can see why — the malfunction could’ve easily been a part of the outfit, seeing the new trend of wearing bodysuits under sheer dresses. Ashley even rocked such a look for Thurley’s runway in Melbourne! SEE PICS OF ASHLEY’S WARDROBE MALFUNCTION, HERE.

HollywoodLife just attended another major fashion week that Ashley recently worked — New York Fashion Week, that is! We took EXCLUSIVE photos backstage at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2019 show on Feb. 9, and even snapped a photo of Ashley while there. Per usual, she was gorgeous as she wore face jewels that had us dreaming of Coachella. We even spotted fellow industry leaders like Bella Hadid, 22, and Chanel Iman, 28.

Ashley’s work calendar has been booked, as she partnered once again with Swimsuits For All for 2019. Her new collection with the brand, Essentials, is an inclusive line of swimwear as sizes range from 4 to 24. But even though she’s an advocate for body positivity and diversity, Ashley doesn’t agree with one label that’s often attributed towards her. “To have an industry say, ‘Oh, this is the plus size model’ — Why do we have to describe a woman because of a number inside of her pants?” she asked on the Australian talk show, The Project, on March 7. She then added, “Why can’t we just say her name or her occupation and that be it? Men don’t do that. They don’t say ‘my plus-size friend whoever.'” And it’s true — the double standard is real, and we’re happy Ashley is here to break through it.