Gigi Hadid, Kacey Musgraves & More Trailblazers To Be Honored At Variety’s Power of Women: NY

It’s time to get inspired! Variety has announced it’s 2019 honorees for the inspiring Power Of Women: New York event, which include top model Gigi Hadid & Grammy winning singer Kacey Musgraves!

Variety’s highly-anticipated Power Of Women: New York is just around the corner on April 5, and the entertainment trade outlet has revealed their incredible and talented 2019 honorees! This year, Variety will recognized international supermodel Gigi Hadid, Golden Globe-winning and Oscar nominated actress Taraji P. Henson, four-time Golden Globe, three-time Grammy and Emmy, and two-time Tony Award-winning actress, singer and Broadway legend Bette Midler, six-time Grammy Award-winning country-music star Kacey Musgraves and renowned international journalist and CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour. Comedienne Michelle Wolf will host the event, which will be presented once again in partnership with Lifetime, at Cipriani Midtown.

As always, each honoree has their own humanitarian effort they bring awareness to with this opportunity. Gigi, who has been featured in campaigns for Prada, Tommy Hilfiger, Maybelline and many more international brands, is a proud UNICEF ambassador. The half-Palestinian model opened up on Instagram about her collaboration with UNICEF last June, writing, “I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to better the lives of children all over the world!” Taraji chose to bring light to the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, an organization the Empire star launched on September 22nd, 2018, which has a goal to “change the perception of mental illness in the African-American community by encouraging those who suffer with this debilitating illness to get the help they need.” The non-profit organization has since partnered with PROJECT 375, who will provide “Youth Mental First Aid training for teachers and staff in eight public schools in Washington, D.C.”

The multi-award winning star, Bette Midler, will bring recognition to the New York Restoration Project, which she founded in 1995 to bring beauty and greenery to the concrete jungle of NYC! Since its founding, NYRP has “planted trees, renovated gardens, restored parks, and transformed open space for communities throughout New York City’s five boroughs!” Kacey Musgraves, whose album Golden Hour just took home the Grammy for Best Album, is proudly representing the Grammy Museum, which, in addition to preserving important moments in music history, also is dedicated to providing musical education to all through their grants and missions. Finally, British-Iranian journalist and Edward R. Murrow Award winner, Christiane Amanpour has dedicated her charitable work to the Committee to Protect Journalists, which is more important now, than ever, especially in the United States. As the US has recently been added to the list of deadliest country for journalists, Christiane’s organization of choice is based in NYC, but is committed to protecting press freedom and defending the rights of journalists around the world.

Audi is the premiere sponsor of the event, with SheaMoisture presenting the third annual Community Commerce Impact Award to an unannounced recipient.