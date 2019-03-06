Tristan Thompson Has Dinner With Mystery Woman For 2nd Time After Khloe Split & Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson doesn’t look like he misses Khloe Kardashian at all! The basketball player had dinner for a second time with a mystery brunette woman in New York City.

He moves fast! While in the midst of his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, 21, basketball player Tristan Thompson, 27, stepped out with a brunette mystery woman, grabbing dinner with her for the second time in New York City, TMZ reported. The pair was seen at Kardashian favorite sushi restaurant Nobu on March 5 ahead of a Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Brooklyn Nets the next day.

The two were spotted standing near each other, mid-conversation. Tristan wore a black sweatshirt and beanie, while the woman he was with wore a knee-length caramel-colored teddy coat. She wore her wavy dark hair down, and seemed to enjoy her dinner date with Tristan. While it’s unclear yet if the two are just friends, dating, or something more serious – he was still with the mother of his daughter, Khloé Kardashian, 34, a couple of weeks ago!

Earlier in the day, Tristan was seen holding two Starbucks drinks while going into his NYC hotel, the site reported. Hours later, Tristan came out of the hotel with his guest to head to the sushi restaurant – surely having a lovely meal before the basketball game on March 6.

Tristan and the brunette were seen at Italian restaurant Carbone on Feb. 27, along with Tristan’s teammate Jordan Clarkson, 26, and another male friend. Tristan posted his pasta on his Instagram Story that night, showing that he ate the restaurant’s famous spicy rigatoni. His story showed a woman’s nails in the pic – and they were likely from the same brunette that he’s been seen with lately.

The basketball player caught himself in a mess on Feb. 19 when news surfaced that he kissed Jordyn at his house party on Feb. 17. Not only was this while he and Khloé were still publicly together, but Jordyn was also 21-year-old Kylie Jenner’s best friend and roommate. The scandal appeared to be the last straw for Khloé, who ended things with Tristan for good after the scandal. While Tristan definitely has to travel for his basketball career, we hope he’s getting in time with his 11-month-old baby daughter True throughout all of this, while he seems to be dating as well!