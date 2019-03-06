See Message
T.I. Defends Michael Jackson After ‘Leaving Neverland’ Doc: He’s Dead & Can’t ‘Defend His Legacy’

The ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary is still dividing Michael Jackson’s fans, even celebrity ones. T.I. says it’s wrong for pedophilia accusations to now be brought up against MJ since he’s been dead for nearly a decade.

T.I. is not here for the Leaving Neverland documentary, where Wade Robson and James Safechuck go into great detail about how the late Michael Jackson allegedly sexually abused them when they were young boys. Tip thinks it’s wrong for the men to come forward now that the King of Pop is no longer with us and unable to defend himself. He name-checked Piers Morgan for airing a 1999 interview he did with Michael during Good Morning Britain on March 5. In it, the singer vigorously defended himself against abuse allegations and can be heard saying “I would slit my wrists before I would [ever harm children]. I could never-ever.” He added, “If it wasn’t for children I would throw in the towel. I would kill myself, I wouldn’t care to live.”

“Piers Morgan a real one for this. Let this man speak for himself to defend his legacy. Don’t just listen to one side and expect to find truth. Oh that’s right…Dead men can’t speak. So what was the point again? Destroy another strong black historical LEGEND?!?! It’s several examples of pedophilia in American History,” he began the caption of a March 6 Instagram post featuring and audio clip from Piers’ interview with Michael’s own words professing how much he loves children and would never do anything to hurt them.

“If y’all pulling up all our old sh*t…we gotta examine ELVIS PRESLEY, HUGH HEFNER, and a whole slew of others guilty of the same if not more!!! BUT WHY US all the time? There’s an agenda to destroy OUR CULTURE. #KingsThoughts.” Elvis met future wife Priscilla in 1959 when she was 14-years-old, though they would not see each other again until three years later. They eventually married in 1967.

Tip was also upset that because Michael loved to be around kids so much, some people assumed he was an alleged pedophile. He tweeted to Piers, Good Morning Britain and a MJ fan account that promotes the hashtag “#MJINNOCENT” “People always say ‘why did he spend so much time with children’ as though the idea that he didn’t want to have sex is incomprehensible. It’s such a slap in the face to the countless men who work with or for children and child welfare with their well-being at heart.”