Teresa Giudice Making ‘Quiet Visits’ To Joe In Prison As Filming Of ‘RHONJ’ Resumes

Joe Giudice’s remaining days in prison are being brightened by visits from his wife, we’ve learned exclusively. Though their future as a couple is uncertain, Teresa Giudice’s still taking time to ‘quietly’ see Joe!

Teresa Giudice may not stay with husband Joe Giudice should he get deported, but in the meantime, she’s being an incredibly supportive wife. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, has privately been making “quiet” visits to the penitentiary center in Pennsylvania, where Joe is currently sending his 41-month sentence. Those private visits where she can be alone with Joe come “here and there,” according to a source close to Teresa who spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Her priority right now is taking their four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana — to see their dad, the source explained. “The Giudice girls have been visiting their dad quite often in jail. Everyone takes turns taking the girls,” they said, including members of Joe’s family, and Teresa herself. Plus, Gia, 18, can drive her younger sisters to see their father, if need be. Two people who haven’t been to see Joe? Teresa’s brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga. There’s no bad beef there; Joe has a limited amount of visitors on his approved list.

When Teresa can get down there by herself, she takes the opportunity. She’s getting it in while she can. If Joe gets deported to Italy at the end of his prison sentence, then that’s it for their marriage. After months of rumors, Teresa finally confirmed that she would split from her husband, rather than move the girls to Italy or try to make things work long distance.

She told Andy Cohen at the RHONJ reunion taping that, unless her daughters all agree that they want to move to Italy (and so far they don’t), she and Joe will divorce. “[Our daughters] have been through so much already,” she said. “So, I mean, I’m not doing a long distance relationship. I want somebody with me every day, and I know exactly what happens [in open relationships]. I’m sure he’ll be with other women — it happens. So if we do the long distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’ll be like, ‘Bye bye.’”