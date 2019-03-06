‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Confirms She & Joe Will Split If He Gets Deported

Well, it’s now official. Teresa Giudice did, in fact, say she and husband Joe will split if he ends up getting deported later this month — something that was reported several weeks ago when the ladies filmed the ‘RHONJ’ reunion.

Unless Joe Giudice wins his appeal, it sounds like he and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice will get a divorce once he’s deported to Italy later this month. In the first few moments of the third and final part of the reunion special for the Bravo reality series, which airs on March 6, executive producer Andy Cohen asked Teresa whether she and Joe will go their separate ways if he’s deported, and she said, “I mean, unless my kids say, ‘Mommy, I want to move to Italy.’ But you know, Gia‘s going to college next year, I haven’t spoken to Milania or Audriana about it, we haven’t gotten there yet, and Gabriella already voiced her opinion to me — she was like, ‘That would be so hard for me Mommy.’ She doesn’t speak the language. She was like, ‘That would kill me even more.’ It’s like starting a whole new life. And they’ve been through so much already. So, I mean, I’m not doing a long distance relationship. I want somebody with me every day, and I know exactly what happens [in open relationships]. I’m sure he’ll be with other women — it happens. So if we do the long distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’ll be like, ‘Bye bye.'”

A potential split was widely reported several weeks ago, when the reunion special filmed in January. An onset source told PEOPLE that Teresa had talked about a divorce from Joe, and now that the special has finally aired, it’s been confirmed that she did, in fact, say such a thing. As for whether or not it’s something Teresa has discussed with Joe, she said, “We hate to talk about it. Believe it or not, we’ve only talked about it once. But he said it, too. He’s like, ‘Obviously if that happens, I’m going to move on with my life. You’re going to move on with your life, and that’s what’s going to happen.” Surprisingly, there were no tears or yelling during this surprising conversation. Teresa said it was “just talking over the phone.”

When Andy asked Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa, if they had any idea this was going to happen, they said they “assumed” it would. And even though Joe said he’s “super loyal” and takes marriage vows very seriously, he agreed he’d leave someone, too, if they deceived him like Joe deceived Teresa. “She shouldn’t have went through what she went through,” he said.

Teresa further explained, “I want to be happy. I haven’t been happy in a long time. I’m tired of legal stuff. I [need peace in my life].” But she also added that “if my kids were older, I’d go [to Italy] too. Italy is beautiful.”

Even so, despite facing the reality of a potential split, Teresa hasn’t been dating other men while Joe’s in prison. When Andy asked Teresa if she’s been faithful to Joe while he’s been away, Teresa said, “yes” and hilariously confessed, “I have my [vibrator].” This admission comes a couple weeks after Teresa was pictured holding hands with Blake Schreck, a realtor who is 20 years her junior, in Miami in February. Her attorney, Leonard Jr., however, denied the affair, saying Teresa and Blake are just friends.

Meanwhile, Teresa further explained how much she’s been dealing with in regards to Joe’s potential deportation. “[The thought of saying goodbye to Joe is] a lot to deal with. Everyone makes mistakes, but to get deported? That’s sad. He’s been here since he was a year old. So I’m doing everything I can. I’m spending all this money. I’m appealing it. Whatever has to be done, I’m doing it. I’ll fight until the end.”

Joe and Teresa, both 46, have been married since 1999, and they share four daughters together — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. Teresa and Joe have stuck by each other’s sides through their legal troubles, which first sent Teresa to prison for 11 months. She was released on Dec. 23, 2015 and Joe then entered prison himself in March 2016. Joe’s set to be released on March 14, 2019, but in October 2018, a judge ordered him to be deported to his native Italy (he never obtained American citizenship) once he’s out. Joe and Teresa have since appealed that decision, but a ruling on that appeal has not yet been made.