‘Riverdale’ Honors Luke Perry After His Tragic Death At The End Of New Episode

‘Riverdale’ paid tribute to the late Luke Perry, who played Fred Andrews on the hit CW series, with a special ‘In Memoriam’ at the end of the March 6 episode.

At the very end of the March 6 episode, the show broadcast an “In Memoriam” for the late Luke Perry. Luke had played Fred Andrews, the father of Archie Andrews, since the show started in 2017. He was in a brief scene alongside KJ Apa, who plays Archie, at the end of the new episode. Fred helped his son out after he was attacked.

The March 6 episode was the first new episode of the hit show since Luke’s sudden death on March 4 at the age of 52. The actor passed away after suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27. The Riverdale cast mourned his death on social media and posted heartfelt messages. Hours before the new episode of Riverdale, creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted a special message about Luke. “Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best–helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run.”

Riverdale‘s executive producers, Warner Bros. TV and The CW released the following joint statement about Luke’s death: “We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best–helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run. 💔❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/Nx8iCFBoMe — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 6, 2019

Riverdale shut down production in the wake of Luke’s death. The series is still currently filming season 3. Riverdale has already been renewed for a fourth season.