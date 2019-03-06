R. Kelly Taken Into Custody After Failing To Pay Nearly $200,000 In Child Support

R. Kelly was arrested again, this time for failing to pay his ex-wife nearly $162,000 in missed child support payments. Now that he’s back in jail, how will this affect his existing criminal proceedings?



R. Kelly is returning to jail after failing to meet the deadline to pay child support on March 5, according to a Chicago Sheriff’s Office official. Kelly was required to pay his ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, $161,663 in missed child support payments by 10:00am CT. His subsequent arrest came after a hearing in the child support case in Chicago at 2:00pm. Kelly has been out on a $100,000 bail (which a fan paid) since his arrest in late February on multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in four cases. Few details about his new arrest have been released at this time.

While the records in the former couple’s 2009 divorce are sealed, a copy of Judge Lori Rosen‘s order on the “Ignition” singer’s failure to pay child support became public during his bond hearing. The February 6 order stipulates that Kelly would be arrested and sent back to jail unless he paid the bulk of the $194,000 he owed his ex-wife in child support, accrued interest, and educational expenses. The former couple have three kids together: Joann Kelly, 21, Jay Kelly, 19, and Robert Kelly Jr, 17. Kelly stopped paying the required $20,000 monthly child support in spring 2018, according to David France, Andrea Kelly’s manager — far before the damning documentary Surviving R. Kelly aired, and Kelly’s February arrest. Kelly reported dodged his ex-wife’s lawyers, according to France, and the unpaid child support and interest built up.

His latest arrest comes the same day as his explosive interview with CBS’ Gayle King, in which he ranted and cried about the sexual abuse charges. King was applauded for keeping calm during Kelly’s disturbing outbursts, in which he denied that he committed the alleged crimes, and even said that his beating child pornography charges in 2008 should be enough evidence to acquit him. Nope! He looked directly into the camera and pleaded with the public to not believe the allegations against him of sexual abuse and allegedly holding young women against their will, and to “quit playing.”

