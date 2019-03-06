Nick Jonas Disses Kevin Hart As His ‘Least Likable’ ‘Jumanji’ Co-Star On ‘The Late Late Show’

Nick Jonas ranks his ‘Jumanji’ co-stars from most to ‘least likable,’ with additional commentary explaining why, to the horror of his brothers while playing ‘Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts.’

Eating a bull’s penis was asking too much of Nick Jonas, 26, as he instead chose to create a potentially awkward movie set when he returns to filming Jumanji’s sequel. On day two of the Jonas Brothers‘ The Late Late Show takeover, James Corden asked Nick to rank his co-stars from most to least “likable” during the gross-out game, Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts. “You see the thing about this question, is that they all control whether I’m in the movie or not, and specifically, Dwayne Johnson,” Nick began, referring to the leading man of Jumanji. “Okay so he’s most likable,” James answered for Nick, and the singer added, “He’s the biggest with the most muscle.” But brothers Joe, 29, and Kevin, 31 — the host included — were shocked as Nick kept going.

“So then it’s Karen [Gillan],” Nick continued, who coughed in pain before saying, “Karen, she’s second, because she’s so kind and funny.” Kevin interjected here — “I can’t believe he’s doing this right now” — but Nick was in too deep. “And then Jack [Black] is so,” Nick said, pausing to sniff the bull’s private parts before elaborating, “Jack is so funny and charismatic.” That left one other main character on the cast, and Joe had to say, “Your character just got killed off the movie.”

Yup, that’s right. Only Kevin Hart was left. “I love you Kevin, I’m sorry,” Nick concluded, referring to his co-star he’ll be seeing next week, not his brother! Perhaps the “Jealous” singer was worn out from drinking bird saliva and a three chili pepper smoothie beforehand, as his brothers played it safe and refused to rank four boy bands (NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, One Direction and BTS), and choose whether Nick or Joe would make better dads. James made the game extra sadistic by making all three brothers eat or drink if one opted out of answering a question.

It was just announced on Feb. 6 that Nick is reprising his role as Jefferson “Seaplane” McDonough for the upcoming Jumanji film, while Danny DeVito and Danny Glover will be newcomers to the cast, according to Variety. The movie is reportedly set to premiere on Dec. 13, after the previous film dominated with over $962 million earnings worldwide. Hopefully Kevin, who’s also returning for the sequel along with “The Rock,” Karen and Jack, can forgive Nick after seeing him rock out to the Jonas Brothers’ signature hit, “Year 3000,” which the band played on The Late Late Show. Now that the band is back together, the smash hit was updated with 2019 references to dog filters, the Kardashians, Apple watches and more.