Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance At WE Day UK: See Baby Bump In Tight Top

Prince Harry had a very special guest by his side when he took the stage at WE Day UK on March 6 — Meghan Markle, of course! The Duchess was absolutely glowing as she embraced her hubby onstage!

Meghan Markle was not listed as an attendee of this year’s WE Day UK before the event, but she was a welcome surprise to the crowd when she showed up with Prince Harry on March 6. Harry was a speaker at the event, which is meant to “encourage young people to take part in positive social change.” He gave an inspiring speech to the crowd, and when he was done, told the audience, “I’m now going to try and drag my wife onstage.” Of course, Meghan, who is estimated to be eight months pregnant, obliged, and Harry was the perfect gentleman as he led her to center stage. Meghan held tight to her husband’s hand and waved to the crowd as he wrapped things up.

The Duchess’ baby bump was on full display in her more casual ensemble at the event. Meghan wore black pants and a tight black tank top, which really accentuated her growing belly. She covered up with a navy blue blazer, and completed the look with black pumps. Throughout her time onstage, Meghan adorably rested her hand on her bump, and was absolutely glowing as she gazed up at Prince Harry. She wore minimal makeup to the event, and wore her hair in loose waves and parted down the middle.

In his WE Day speech, Prince Harry started out by talking about mental health, which he used as a segue into discussing the health of planet Earth. “Climate change is a humanitarian issue, not a political one, and one where we’ve been far too slow in waking up to the issues and acting on the damaging impact our ways of living are having on the world,” he said. “We now have the facts, the science, the technology and the ability to save, not just our planet, but ourselves.”

He applauded the activists in the crowd for helping to make the Earth a “safer, healthier and more resilient home,” and urged them to keep “shining” that light. Other attendees at the event included Liam Payne, Naomi Campbell, Nicole Scherzinger and plenty more.