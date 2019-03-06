Luke Perry’s Son Jack, 21, Puts Career On Hold & Drops Out Of Wrestling Event After Actor’s Death

Jack Perry, who’s known as Jungle Boy in the wrestling world, has put a match on hold while mourning the loss of his father, Luke Perry.

Recently passed Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale star Luke Perry, 52, had a son Jack Perry, 21, and daughter, Sophie Perry, 18, who have bean dealing with their father’s death since March 4. Jack, who wrestles professionally by the name Jungle Boy, won’t attend a March 13 wrestling event in the aftermath of his dad’s passing. Bar wrestling, a fighting event with drinks in Los Angeles, sent out a message on Twitter to fans alerting them that Jack would not be competing.

“Unfortunately Jungle Boy will no longer be wrestling at our March 13th show,” the account said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time.”

It must be absolutely devastating for Jack to lose his dad when Luke was only 52 years old. Luke suffered from a stroke on Feb. 27 and then died just a few days later. Jack’s career in wrestling started out when he was a senior in high school, and he did one year of college and tried filming school before deciding he wanted to pursue wrestling more seriously. While Jack recognized his family makes him who he is, the 150-pound, 5’10” wrestler said he wants to find success on his own merit. “My family is a part of who I am, but I’m trying to make my own way,” Jack told Sports Illustrated. “I don’t want to use that to be successful, I want to have my own success.”

Jack has trained with actor David Arquette, 47, who was actually a friend of his father’s. “Wrestling is pretty tough,” Jack said. “Anyone who’s been in there and done it will tell you it’s not easy. David has no real reason to get in the ring, and potentially hurt himself, other than it’s something he really loves to do. I respect and appreciate that a lot. He’s doing what he wants to do, he’s doing it his way, and I think that’s really cool.”

We hope Jack gets all of the time he needs to mourn his dad, and that he’ll get back to his wrestling career as soon as he feels it’s right.