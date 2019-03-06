Luke Perry’s Family Decided To Take Him Off Life Support After Unexpected Stroke: It Was ‘Devastating’

After Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke that required him to be sedated, his family hoped he would pull through. Yet, when it was clear he wouldn’t recover, they made the most difficult choice.

After paramedics arrived at Luke Perry’s home on Feb. 27 after receiving a call that he had suffered a stroke, they found the Beverly Hills, 90210 star “talking,” alert and responsive, a source told Us Weekly. Despite this promising start, his condition took a grave turn after he arrived at St. Joseph’s in Burbank. “Luke’s loved ones were hoping they’d pull him out of it after 48 hours or so,” the source told the publication, “but he never recovered.” Five days after the stroke, on March 4, the family (including fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer) reportedly made the difficult decision to pull him off life support.

“It was devastating,” the source told Us. From there, the family – which included his two children, Jack, 21, and Sophie, 18, his ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp – and close friends said their good-byes. As the 90s heartthrob passed away, news of his death sent shockwaves of grief across Hollywood. His Riverdale castmembers — who prayed that he would be able to pull through — joined in the public tributes to Luke. Molly Ringwald, 51, the iconic actress of movies like Pretty In Pink and Sixteen Candles, played Luke’s wife on the show. “My heart is broken. I will miss you so much, Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family,” she wrote.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, who worked with Luke on what would be his last film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, said it was an “honor” to share some screen time with the late 92010 star. “Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist…my thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.” Luke’s fellow 90210 stars couldn’t hold back their sadness, like Shannen Doherty, 47, who said she was “in shock,” “heartbroken,” and wrecked by the “loss of my friend… I will miss him every day. Every minute. Every second. Luke loved his family. He raved about his kids and how proud he was of them. He showed me videos of them often. They were his heart and for him, his biggest accomplishment.”

Luke’s teenage daughter, Sophie, was honest in her grief. “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye,” she posted on Instagram when speaking for the first time since her father’s death. Her brother, who wrestles under the name Jungle Boy, subsequently canceled a March 13 appearance at Bar Wrestling.