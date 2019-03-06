Liam Payne, 25, & Naomi Campbell, 48, Both Attend WE Day UK Amidst Dating Rumors

Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell were both spotted at the WE Day UK event on March 6 – but they didn’t arrive together. Photos of the rumored couple show they each walked the carpet solo.

Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell have been at the center of dating rumors for weeks now, but don’t hold your breath for a red carpet debut. The 25-year-old singer showed up alone at the WE Day event at Wembley Arena in London on March 6. Naomi, 48, also attended the same event, but walked the carpet alone as well.

While these two didn’t hit up the UK event together, they both looked equally stylish. Liam looked cool in a white button down under a leather jacket. He completed his look with tailored black pants and dark leather shoes. The supermodel also looked chic on the carpet in a tweed coat over a rust colored dress. She covered her eyes with big sunglasses, but later ditched them, along with the jacket. Naomi’s ensemble was rounded out with a thick magenta choker and black sock boots.

Rumors that these two were seeing each other started when fans noticed Liam and Naomi were exchanging flirty comments on Instagram in January. When the former One Direction member shared a selfie, Naomi commented, “Beautiful soul.” Liam then repaid the favor on a photo of Naomi, writing: “Perfection in a person… don’t give me those eyes.”

Speculation only grew when the two stars were spotted leaving Nigerian singer-songwriter Davido Adeleke‘s concert at London’s O2 Arena on Jan. 28. Things then moved back to Instagram where Naomi “liked” a shirtless photo of the “Bedroom Floor” hitmaker in early February. Time will tell if these two are just flirting or actually an item – but that time clearly hasn’t come just yet.