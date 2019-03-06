Liam Payne Defends Kylie Jenner Against Attack That She Became a Billionaire Due To Kim Kardashian

Liam Payne is NOT here for people attacking Kylie Jenner – the One Direction member took to the reality star’s defense after she was attacked for how she became a billionaire.

After Kylie Jenner, 21, recently became the youngest billionaire in the world, you can bet that people are talking about it. One Direction member and “Strip That Down” singer Liam Payne, 25, defended the young reality star and makeup mogul against a string of tweets by British journalist Piers Morgan, 53, which claimed that Kylie reached the milestone due to her 38-year-old sister Kim Kardashian’s sex tape leak in 2007.

“It’s not self-made, it’s because her sister made a sex tape,” Piers said when he quote-tweeted Forbes‘ announcement about Kylie’s new billionaire status. Liam wasn’t having it and decided to call out Piers, who has a history of critiquing women celebrities. “I’m sorry but piers are you crazy your only here cuz you talk sh*t about everyone and make controversial outbursts about people to get attention… at least @KylieJenner has her own business she built herself why not congratulate someone for once instead of knocking people,” ending his tweet with a shrugging emoji.

While Kim did receive a newfound notoriety after her sex tape circulated, the entire KarJenner family has since starred in 15 seasons of their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, released makeup lines (Kylie Cosmetics helped the youngest KarJenner family member to reach the billionaire mark!), a denim brand, and countless endorsement deals. Kim’s sex tape didn’t just magically make all of that happen.

I’m sorry but piers are you crazy your only here cuz you talk shit about everyone and make controversial outbursts about people to get attention … at least @KylieJenner has her own business she built herself why not congratulate someone for once instead of knocking people 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 6, 2019

Piers then replied to Liam by repeating his original argument and then correcting Liam’s grammar. Liam then clapped back savagely, “Sorry could you say it louder from the back of the line of irrelevant people please.”

Sorry could you say it louder from the back of the line of irrelevant people please — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 6, 2019

While Kylie surely doesn’t need a man to come to her rescue, it probably is nice to see other people shoot down others invalidating her success. The use of the term “self-made” has been debated by many on the internet since Kylie’s billionaire status was announced, but reducing everything Kylie has done to being a byproduct of Kim’s tape from 12 years ago is simply unfair and wrong. We’re Team Liam on this one, folks!