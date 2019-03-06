Kylie Jenner Considers Chatting With Other Women Online Cheating & She’s Made It Clear To Travis

Every woman has boundaries and Kylie Jenner made hers very clear to Travis Scott. Apparently, the 21-year-old billionaire has no tolerance when it comes to her man talking to other women.

While some may think of cheating as being a physical act, for Kylie Jenner, 21, it takes much less than that. The famed beauty mogul has been dating rapper Travis Scott since 2017, and she wants to be his one and only. So much so, that she draws a line in the sand when it comes to him speaking to other females online, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie made it clear to Travis that chatting other women online hurts her feelings and considers it cheating which is unacceptable. She has asked him to stop talking to any and all women online,” a source close to the reality star says. “Kylie feels like Travis does not need to be kissing or sleeping with other women to be cheating — just giving another girl inappropriate attention does not feel good to Kylie and that is where she draws the line. Kylie wants Travis to make her feel like a princess and like she is the only woman in the world to him,” the insider adds. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kylie’s rep for comment.

Kylie’s strict standards don’t necessarily mean that Travis has been disloyal. In fact, after infidelity rumors followed the couple for the first week in March, the rapper vehemently denied any accounts of disloyalty. Fans weren’t sure what to believe when the rapper unexpectedly cancelled his Feb. 28 show in Buffalo due to “illness”, while reports from TMZ claimed he actually was back in L.A. doing damage control on his relationship. However, the “Sicko Mode” hit-maker was quick to “strongly” deny the cheating claims through his rep, who notified HollywoodLife.

Even though Travis instantly shut down rumors, his lady is keeping an extra eye on him. One can hardly blame her considering the cheating scandal surrounding Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn Woods. “Kylie is desperate to know what is going on with Travis as he continues his tour. She is struggling with trust issues so she has asked the help of a few reliable tour workers to keep an eye on her man. This was Khloe’s idea, she did it first with friends who work on Tristan’s team and who would report back to her while he was on the road working,” a source close to Kylie told us.

We have a feeling that the loving couple, who share one-year-old baby Stormi, will be A-okay. The pair have one less worry than most couples have when it comes to their financial situation. Kylie is now a certified billionaire and she’s keeping her money where her mouth is. Apparently, the star as a few more guidelines ahead for Travis, especially when thinking about marriage. “Now that she is a billionaire, she would want him to sign the biggest prenup ever to protect all her assets,” a source shared with HollywoodLife. As long as Travis doesn’t mind inking the deal, then we’re sure wedding bells will be ringing for these two sooner than later.