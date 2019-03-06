Kylie Jenner’s Family ‘Intensely Proud’ Of Her Billionaire Status: She’s ‘Inspired’ Them To Do The Same

Kylie Jenner became the youngest person in the world to hit six zero’s in her net worth, which calls for a celebration in the KarJenner clan. All the sisters reacted in one way upon hearing the news.

Forbes magazine announced the billionaires of 2019 on March 5, and seeing Kylie Jenner’s name on the list made every KarJenner sister smile. “Everyone is intensely proud of Kylie. There will be a celebration to honor her, this is such a huge accomplishment,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Momager Kris Jenner, 63, is especially “over the moon that her baby girl’s achieved this level of success,” our source says, and for more reason than the 10% management cut she gets from all her kids. “To say [Kris is] proud is the understatement of the year, I mean Kylie beat out Mark Zuckerberg, it’s epic.” That’s right — thanks to the makeup empire that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO built, she took the crown of “youngest self-made billionaire” from Facebook’s founder at age 21 (Mark was 23).

Kris isn’t the only one celebrating, as our source continues, “They [the family] all feel the same way. Kim [Kardashian] was beaming with pride after she got the news, she’s thrilled, all her sisters are.” With a makeup company of her own (KKW Beauty), Kim’s the second-richest in the family — and she, along with sisters Kourtney, 39, Khloe, 34, and Kendall, 23, would all love to join the rich rich club. “And they’re inspired too, they’d all love to hit billionaire status,” our source adds. Kourtney, Kim and Kendall even posted Forbes’ billionaire announcement to their Instagram Stories, with the same three trophy emojis over their little sister’s picture.

Even amid the controversy over Kylie’s “self-made” title, people outside the family are also insisting she rightfully earned the honor. “How could u not be insanely inspired by this legend,” Hailey Baldwin posted to Instagram, who’s best friends with Kylie’s sister, Kendall. After all, Kylie did say that she was cut off financially at 15 years old, and started up Kylie Cosmetics with funds from past modeling gigs and “the power of social media,” as she told Forbes. She also owns 100% of the company.

Even Kylie’s boyfriend and the father to her child, Travis Scott, 26, reacted to his girlfriend’s impressive net worth, amid rumors that Kylie accused him of allegedly cheating on her. “He is adamant that he didn’t cheat. Kylie has heard rumors, but she never believed anything. Being in the public eye herself, she knows about rumors and really would never just assume anything without knowing, so she empathized with Travis,” a source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. For now, Kylie has a shiny new title — and her family’s elation — to distract from the rumors!