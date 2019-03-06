Khloe Kardashian’s Feelings On Tristan Thompson Being With Another Woman Revealed

Tristan Thompson was seen with model Karizma Ramirez for the second time on Mar. 5, just a couple weeks after his split from Khloe Kardashian, and Khloe already knows how she feels about the situation.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, has been going through a rough breakup from Tristan Thompson, 27, over the past couple of weeks and now that he’s been seen hanging out with model Karizma Ramirez, 28, on more than one occasion, she has very specific feelings about where she’s going from here. “Khloe is not at all surprised that Tristan is hanging out with other women so quickly, however, she’s decided she is officially done with him, so at the same time, it’s not really phasing her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s not even paying attention.”

Khloe, in fact, is paying way more attention to her 10-month-old daughter with Tristan, True, and she’s been distancing herself from Tristan as much as possible. “She is so focused on herself and True and doing what’s best for her at this time, and that includes cutting ties as much as possible from Tristan,” the source continued. “Though it does hurt to see him move on so quickly, Khloe feels it’s time for everyone to move forward and to let Tristan be someone else’s problem and not hers. She knows she’s going to be alright.”

Khloe and Tristan reportedly broke up around the same time that the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player made headlines for a cheating scandal with KarJenner family friend, Jordyn Woods, 21. Although Jordyn appeared on Red Table Talk on Mar. 1, to try and explain her side of the story, it seems Khloe and most of her family members have stopped associating themselves with both Tristan and Jordyn. Now that Tristan has been seen away from the family and with a new woman, it seems like he’s doing the same.