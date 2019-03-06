Hailey Baldwin Rocks Sexy Cut Out Swimsuit For ‘V’ Mag & Promotes Female Power

Hailey Baldwin is sizzling hot posing in a glittering cut out swimsuit for ‘V’ magazine while also talking about the importance of women supporting one another. We’ve got the pics.

Hailey Baldwin is totally feeling herself these days. With a solid marriage to Justin Bieber, she’s taking her modeling to sexy new heights. The 22-year-old stunner posed for the upcoming issue of V magazine and is flaunting her incredible body in a one piece sequined swimsuit. It features a giant cutout across her midsection to show off her abs and is high cut above her hipline to display her gorgeous long legs. With her arms raised and her hands resting atop her blonde locks, she gives photographer Carin Backoff a seriously sultry expression.

In another photo, Hailey is seen wearing a creme overcoat and seemingly nothing else except for over the knee black boots. The coat’s belt is tied around her slim waist while a slight opening goes all the way up her left thigh practically past her hip. With nothing but skin showing it gives the illusion that she could be nude underneath. Hailey holds on to the collar of the jacket as she gazes forward with a fierce expression and dramatic makeup in the shoot styled Anna Trevelyan.

Hailey’s photo shoot is part of a bigger story launching in the magazine next week featuring model Soo Joo, Paloma, actress Abby Champion and more. The publication did give two quotes from the model where she’s promoting female power. She tells V that “Young girls and women can and will take over the world as long as we love ourselves and love and support one another!” and that “We should all strive to ‘level up’ by lifting each other up… [one way] I’ve done that is with the help of my new furry best friend, Oscar the dog!”