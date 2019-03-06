Gayle King Applauded By Fans For Staying Calm During R. Kelly Interview

As a hysterical R. Kelly screamed and shouted during his first interview since being arrested on sexual abuse charges, Gayle King remained unfazed, and many fans applauded her for this ‘stellar and unflappable’ stance.

“Hate me if you want to, love me if you want, but just use your common sense,” R. Kelly, 52, said during his CBS This Morning interview with Gayle King, 64, part of which aired on March 6. R. Kelly grew more irritated with discussing the allegations of sexual abuse, to the point that he couldn’t keep it together. “Stop it. You all quit playing!” he shouted. “Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f*cking life! Y’all killing me with this sh*t! I gave you 30 years of my f***ing career!

While R. Kelly failed at keeping his act together, Gayle never flinched during this explosive – and scary – outburst. Viewers took note of this. “Gayle King has ZERO time for R. Kelly’s theatrics during an interview,” @MohammedMOSalih tweeted while including a picture from the interview that will now live in infamy. “R Kelly isn’t even talking to Gayle so much as he’s talking to the camera. He wants this interview to be another performance. He wasn’t ready for Gayle’s stellar and unflappable style,” added @deray. “Listen, we been knew R.Kelly was a trash-dwelling monster but if you need more proof: the man dared to lift a finger at Gayle King,” tweeted @KathleenNB. “Our Auntie Gayle!? NO, SIR.”

“May God grant me Gayle King’s composure in my next life,” TugenGirl tweeted. She did not flinch. I would have been 10ft in the air & out the door when R. Kelly stood up. Also, the publicist must be cursing himself for letting him go on air.” “Gayle King’s perfect ‘bitch, please’ poise & calm while R Kelly has a temper tantrum is my new #bodylanguagegoal,” @Rantaramic added, echoing the sentiment shared by millions. While many will analyze R. Kelly’s behavior in this explosive interview, especially in conjunction with the long list of allegations surrounding him, others are celebrating Gayle for remaining cool, calm and collected in the face of a screaming man.

R. Kelly turned himself into the Chicago authorities on Feb. 22 after the Cook County’s State Attorney charged him with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four women, three of whom were minors at the time. He was released from jail in early March after a woman — describing herself as a friend, according to The New York Times – posted a $100,000 bond. The new charges are based on a newly obtained videotape that’s close to two decades old. In the alleged video, the girl “refers several times to having 14-year-old body parts,” per the Times. Though one of the three underage girls involved in these new charges was the same who appeared in a sex tape with R. Kelly that led to his now-infamous 2008 child pornography charges, the alleged “14-year-old” is different, thus no reason for double jeopardy.

The singer could wind up behind bars sooner than he thinks. Under the terms of his 2009 divorce, he must pay his ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, $20,000 a month in child support, according to CBS Chicago. He stopped making the payments in the spring and now owes $194,000. He must pay $161,663 to his ex-wife by 10 AM (local time) on March 6 or risk another trip to jail. A hearing in the child support case has been scheduled for 2 PM.