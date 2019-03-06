Donald Trump Calls Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’ & Twitter Can’t Handle It

President Donald Trump mistakingly called Apple CEO Tim Cook, ‘Tim Apple’ when the two were sitting beside each other at an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting on Mar. 6, and Twitter users couldn’t help but poke fun of the moment by posting epic tweets.

President Donald Trump, 72, was under scrutiny by amused Twitter users on Mar. 6, after a video surfaced of him mistakingly calling Apple CEO Tim Cook, 58, “Tim Apple” at the first American Workforce Policy Advisory meeting, which the two attended together at the White House. The mistake came after Donald praised Tim for his hard work with his company and the investment it’s made in the U.S. “People like Tim — you’re expanding all over and doing things that I really wanted you to do right from the beginning,” Donald starts. “I used to say, ‘Tim, you gotta start doing it here,’ and you really have you’ve really put a big investment in our country. We really appreciate it very much, Tim Apple.”

Although the name mix up brought no noticeable reaction from Tim or Donald’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, 37, who sat on the other side of Donald at the meeting, Twitter was super quick to notice, and of course, they responded with some epic hilarious responses. “I JUST HAD LUNCH WITH TIM APPLE! COME IN AND MEET HIM WHEN YOU’RE DONE, BOBBY LAWNMOWER!” one user tweeted along with a picture of trump talking to a boy mowing the White House lawn.

“If Trump can call Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’ I guess we should start calling him ‘Donald Trump Organization’ or for short ‘Donald Bankrupt’,” another tweet read. “Do you suppose Trump called Tim Cook, ‘Tim Apple’ because he can’t fathom the decision to not name your business after yourself?” another user wrote.

Some other Twitter users were standing up for Donald’s words, however, and insisted he was saying, “Team Apple” and people just heard it wrong. Either way, the assumed mistake was definitely the talk of the social media site after the meeting and beyond!

Tim, Donald and Ivanka were at the meeting, where the infamous mistake took place, to discuss finding solutions to prepare millions of Americans for artificial intelligence in the workplace. Ivanka co-chairs the board with Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Tim joins the board with CEOs of other large companies, including Walmart, Home Depot, and Lockheed Martin.

Donald has yet to comment on the “Tim Apple” moment, but since he’s known for being outspoken on Twitter, he may choose to write something in the near future. We’ll be on the lookout!