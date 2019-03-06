Texas was filled with love from one Latin queen to another on March 5. During her concert in Houston, Camila Cabello delivered a soulful tribute to the late Selena.

Camila Cabello, 22, is making sure Selena Quintanilla’s legacy lives on through her music. The pop music superstar used her March 5 concert in Houston, Texas to honor the late singer Selena by singing the classic “Dreaming of You,” and her soaring vocals hit all the right notes. As she slayed the stage in Selena’s home state, Camila completely nailed her cover with an emotional rendition of the slow ballad. The venue, RodeoHouston, was a packed house that night as thousands of fans sang along. After the show Camila herself explained just how much the beautiful moment meant to her. “55,001 souls dreaming of Selena last night at the Houston rodeo. We love you, Selena,” Camila wrote in a tweet, along with a video from the show.

Fans could not get over how flawless the cover sounded and they hit up Twitter with rave reviews. “She sounded, looked and performed like a boss! Loved her cover…it made me feel like I was their [sic] listening to Selena sing,” one fan wrote. “No one could’ve done a better cover of Dreaming of You than @Camila_Cabello. Selena would be proud mamma,” another fan sweetly tweeted. Some even felt that Camila’s new cover was nothing short of magical. “Camila covering dreaming of you by Selena was a cover I never knew I needed like her voice sounds so angelic on that cover and it’s so calming I thought I was dreaming & it felt like I was transferred to another place so beautiful & magical,” one fan gushed. You can watch Camila’s stunning cover for yourself, below.

It’s only fitting that the former Fifth Harmony star paid tribute to the Tejano queen. We’ve seen her do so in the past by way of her wardrobe. Camila made quite the entrance in 2017 at the Billboard Music Awards when she arrived in style looking JUST like Selena. Camila channeled Selena all the way that night as she hit the red carpet in a vivid coral gown. There was no denying that Camila looked like Selena in the flesh, and she even styled her bangs the same way Selena used to. Of course, Camila isn’t the first celeb to give us Selena vibes. J. Lo, 49, (who portrayed the star in the 1997 biographical movie Selena) and Demi Lovato, 26, (who dressed up as the late singer for Halloween in 2017) have done the same.

Selena fans have been blessed with a number of tributes to the star lately. Camila’s moving cover comes just days after Cardi B did the same on March 2, via her Instagram, by revealing that the Texas singer’s classic bolero jacket and sparkly bra top inspired her look for the “Please Me” video.