Brie Larson Stuns In Sparkly Top With Puffy Sleeves & Pants At NYC ‘Captain Marvel’ Premiere

Brie Larson stepped out at the ‘Captain Marvel’ premiere in New York on Mar. 6 looking absolutely gorgeous in a sparkly outfit that turned heads from miles away.

Brie Larson, 29, sure was a sight to see at New York’s Captain Marvel premiere on Mar. 6! The stunning actress showed off a multi-colored sparkly outfit that consisted of a long-sleeved crop top with puffy sleeves from the shoulders to the elbows and matching fitted pants. She also wore black open-toe shoes and had her blonde hair down and parted to the side.

The leading lady of the new Marvel film, which premieres in the United States on Mar. 8, was all smiles as she walked the red carpet in her gorgeous getup. In addition to posing by herself, she took the time to pose with iconic actress, Annette Bening, 60, who plays Supreme Intelligence and Dr. Wendy Lawson in the highly anticipated flick.

Before the New York premiere of Captain Marvel, Brie looked equally as amazing at the Los Angeles premiere on Mar. 4. The blonde beauty wore a custom Rodarte gown that featured beautiful embroidered stars for the event. She also wore glittery Jimmy Choo heels with the impressive ensemble and had her hair in a similar style to the one she wore at the NYC premiere.

Brie’s choosing of fantastic styles for this week’s events are not surprising considering she has a lot to celebrate about her role in the new film. She plays Carol Danvers, a former U.S. Air Force pilot, who transforms into a superhero. Her role is the first female superhero ever in the Marvel films, putting her in a very special spot.

We can’t wait to see Brie in action in the upcoming feature. As with all of her roles, it’s sure to be a memorable one!