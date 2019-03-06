Brie Larson Rocks Cool Blue Suit In NYC — See Pics Of Her Power Look

Brie Larson stepped out looking classy and cool in a blue suit for her appearance on ‘Good Morning America’ in New York on Mar. 6.

Brie Larson, 29, was an impressive sight to see in New York City on Mar. 6, when she showed up for her appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America in a flattering blue suit. The actress’ ensemble was from Derek Lam 10 Crosby, and had a red lining with pants cropped to the ankles. She wore the suit over a white button down shirt, and chose black ankle boots to top off the look, looking amazing. Her blonde hair was also swept back into a chic bun, showing off her fresh faced beauty as she smiled to onlookers.

Brie’s gorgeous ensemble for the talk show interview comes after she looked equally as stunning in a custom gold Rodarte gown and Jimmy Choo heels for the premiere of her new film, Captain Marvel, in Los Angeles on Mar. 4. The talented star was radiant on the red carpet of the popular event, showing off her true leading lady status and keeping us on our toes about the thrilling feature.

Brie’s last two eye-catching looks come at a time when she’s celebrating her role in Captian Marvel, as the first female superhero in the Marvel films. Her exciting status has been empowering numerous women all over the globe and proving that yes, even ladies can lead the Marvel Universe with power and strength!

In the highly anticipated movie, which officially comes out in the United States on Mar. 8, Brie plays the role of Carol Danvers, a former U.S. Air Force pilot who transforms into Captain Marvel, one of the most impressive heroes in the universe. She goes on a journey when she gets caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races, leading the film with never ending adventure and heart stopping moments throughout.