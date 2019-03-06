‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Midseason Finale Preview: Ryan Shows Off The New 9MAG

The time has come. Ryan has worked so hard and now he’s debuting the new 9MAG in this EXCLUSIVE midseason finale preview of the all-new ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago.’

Ryan throws an epic party to celebrate the opening of the new 9MAG in the March 6 midseason finale of Black Ink Crew: Chicago. “This is what I’ve been working on,” Ryan says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “This is my baby. This is my future. This is the new 9MAG.” Ryan is so proud of what he’s accomplished. The road to the new 9MAG grand opening hasn’t been easy, but now it’s all been worth it.

The grand opening party is a hit from the start. Everyone is taking in just what Ryan has done. Charmaine is impressed with Ryan, but she has some thoughts. “This is the first time I’m seeing this space, and this is truly unbelievable,” Charmaine says. “It’s about as unbelievable as the fact that Ryan has not told us a goddamn thing about this shop.”

Ryan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the beginning of the season how much the new 9MAG was a priority. “I’m keeping focus on my progression rather than the challenges that I face,” he said. “The new shop has been my main focus for this past year, and I’m getting ready to open the doors. I’m excited because I’ve given my all for this new venture. My staff and I have been putting in a lot of work, and I can’t wait to present it to my clients and fans.” The season 5 midseason finale of Black Ink Crew: Chicago airs March 6 at 9 p.m. on VH1.