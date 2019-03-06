Bethenny Frankel Sobs In Court Describing How Ex Jason Hoppy ‘Tortured’ Her

Ahead of the ‘RHONY’ season 11 premiere, Bethenny Frankel continued her battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy over the custody of their daughter Bryn.

Real Housewives of New York star and Skinny Girl entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel, 48, fought for primary custody of her eight-year-old daughter Bryn at a custody trial on March 6, against ex-husband Jason Hoppy, 48, and Bethenny tearfully described her relationship and co-parenting experiences, the Daily Mail reported. “He did everything he completely and possibly could to torture me,” Bethenny said.

“I was helpless, I had no way out,” Bethenny claimed in her statement. “I knew what he was doing was illegal. I knew I was being abused.” The couple appeared together on Bethenny’s show, and Jason allegedly refused to leave their TriBeCa home when they separated. Bethenny described the way in which Jason kept their home she had purchased: “Rotting food in the refrigerator, dishes piled to the top. He would go to the bathroom in the toilets and wouldn’t flush them. He would whistle and sing and slam the doors.”

“I begged, pleaded, asked Jason to please leave,” Bethenny continued. “He refused.” Bethenny described how when she left that living situation, the abuse she claimed to suffer from Jason got “worse.” After an initial custody agreement in 2014 allowed Jason two phone calls per day with Bryn, he began to use those calls to pit his daughter against her mom, Bethenny said. She had nine recorded phone calls play at court, spanning from 2014 to 2017, with Jason saying things like, “I don’t know why mommy won’t let me talk with you. You’ll be with daddy soon.” Jason also said in a call, “I don’t know why mommy is making it so difficult. I don’t know why she’s recording things when she shouldn’t be.” When Bryn was with Jason, though, Bethenny said she found it difficult to hear from her daughter. The verbal abuse continued in person, Bethenny said.

“If I would be giving [Bryn] a big hug, he’d say I was desperate and pathetic,” she said. “He’d say I looked ugly and old. He’d laugh and whistle.” Jason claimed that Bethenny’s celebrity status was harmful to their daughter.

In August 2018, Jason’s lawyer exploited the death of Bethenny’s ex-boyfriend Dennis Shields, who died by a drug overdose that same month. Jason’s lawyer questioned Bethenny’s “parental judgment” in custody arguments due to her allowing Dennis to watch Bryn without Bethenny present.

Bethenny and Jason’s custody battle has been ongoing since Dec. 2017. The couple got married in 2010 and separated in 2012, with their divorce finalized in 2016. Hopefully, the couple can reach an agreement soon so they don’t have to continue going through this likely painful experience any longer. We’ll see more from the Skinny Girl founder on this season of RHONY, which airs its season 11 premiere on March 6 at 9 p.m. ET.