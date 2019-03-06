See Pic
Bella Thorne Posts Flirty Pic & Reveals She Needs A New Girlfriend After Confirming Split From Tana Mongeau

Bella Thorne is taking applications for a new girlfriend, after parting ways with YouTuber Tana Mongeau. But don’t expect an explanation ‘vid.’

Bella Thorne, 21, is not looking to stay monogamous for long. She’s actively seeking a new girlfriend, as the Midnight Sun star is in an open relationship with boyfriend Mod Sun, 31 (although the actress doesn’t prefer labels). “I need a new gf. Who wants to be my girlfriend?” Bella posted to her Instagram on March 6, along with a throwback photo of her rocking hot pink pigtails, a crystal bra, and a black bikini thong riding above her jeans. SEE THE FLIRTY PICTURE OF BELLA, HERE.

Bella shared the photo one week after confirming she split from YouTuber Tana Mongeau, 20, whom she celebrated their one-year anniversary with in Sept. 2018. “Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys,” Bella tweeted on Feb. 26. The breakup was amicable, however, as Tana also took to Twitter to assure fans there’s no bad blood. “I love her forever don’t get that twisted. she changed my life forever. don’t rly wanna talk on it.. there’s no negativity at all,” Tana wrote to her over one million Twitter followers.

But Bella and Tana aren’t planning to explain the breakup, even if Tana’s YouTube trademark is extremely transparent videos (her last upload was “I Treated My Ringworm At The Lowest Reviewed HOSPITAL in La”). When a fan tweeted that she’s “waiting for the explanation vid from tana in about 6 months,” Bella replied, “No no we aren’t doing that. Our relationship deserves more respect.”

Tana started off as a fan of the Disney alum, and they met at the Life Is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas in Sept. 2017. “Here’s to a year with the girl that made me realize that for me, love has no gender or boundaries. it’s just love,” Tana had written in their one-year anniversary post five months ago. The YouTube star, who boasts 3.8 million subscribers, is now dating fellow YouTuber Brad Sousa. Despite Bella’s recent Instagram post, she stays friendly with her exes — she just shared car selfies with Gregg Sulkin on Feb. 22!