‘American Idol’ Live Blog: The Judges Are Blown Away As Amazing Auditions Continue

The March 6 episode of American Idol begins with a round of auditions in Idaho. The first audition is Courtney Penry, who actually auditioned for the show back in 2011, but only made it to the group rounds of the competition. She’s been perfecting her craft in the years since and has definitely grown up. Courtney sings “Parachute” by Chris Stapleton, and when the judges ask her to tone it down a little, she sings a rendition of Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush.” All three judges give her a ‘heck yes’ and she’s headed to Hollywood!

Up next is Logan Johnson, who is a recovering addict and eight months sober at the time of his audition. The disease took a toll on his music career for quite a while, but he’s ready to put it front and center. Logan performs Demi Lovato’s “Sober,” which obviously hits close to home. The judges hang on every word of the song, and Luke Bryan points out that Logan has star power potential to go with his talent. Unsurprisingly, Logan gets his ticket to Hollywood.

It’s time to head to Los Angeles next, and up first is Eddie Island. He moved to Nashville to go to a Paramore concert and just…never left. Eddie has the judges cracking up, but they’re also impressed with his performance of an original song, “Stay Okay.” He gets a unanimous ‘yes’ from the judges, and Eddie is off to Hollywood!

In Louisville, Kason Lester makes quite an entrance by providing the judges with food from his family’s farm (“I love bribery!” Katy jokes). Kason sings Chris Janson’s “Holdin’ Her. Lionel Richie’s face lights up from the very first note, and Katy makes a bold prediction — the 28-year-old will make the top 10. Luke gives Kason some advice about how to hone in on his sound, but in the end, all three judges decide to send Kason to Hollywood.

