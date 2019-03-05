‘Women Tell All’ Recap: Colton Reunites With Women He Dumped On ‘Bachelor’ Special

The ladies from season 23 of ‘The Bachelor’ came face-to-face for an EXPLOSIVE ‘Women Tell All’ on March 5, and Colton was forced to have one very emotional conversation.

As we anxiously await next week’s finale of The Bachelor, a majority of the women who were dumped by Colton Underwood on this season of the show came together to look back on everything that happened for Women Tell All on March 5. Obviously, Cassie, Tayshia and Hannah G. are not in attendance, as their fate on the show was still up in the air at the time the reunion was filmed. To kick things off, Nicole and Onyeka address their feud, which erupted on the show after Nicole accused Onyeka of ‘bullying’ her and they both took their concerns about each other to Colton.

Not much is accomplished between the ladies on Women Tell All. Onyeka insists her behavior cannot be considered ‘bullying.’ She even gives Nicole the definition of the word ‘bullying,’ and urges her to come up with one example of when she was a bully. “Right now!” Nicole responds. “This is an amazing example. Onyeka, you questioned whether I was emotionally stable to be in a relationship or get married just because you saw me crying. You spread a blatant lie to Colton. Right now…you’re talking over me! You make me feel ostracized from the group and you feel joy from that.”

Most of the women seem to side with Onyeka throughout the argument, with Tracy weighing in and telling Nicole, “[Onyeka] has a polarizing personality — we know that! But she was NOT bullying you!” The whole conversation is basically a giant screaming match between all the women, but Sydney steps in to defend Nicole. “I think you knew you were going home,” she tells Onyeka. “So you were like…how can I make the most noise this week? So she chose Nicole because she’s the most sensitive and she attacked her.” Onyeka insists that everything she told Colton was a consensus from “multiple” women in the house. Nicole reiterates that she was “truly hurt” by the situation, and this conflict is far from resolved.

Next up, is some tension between Katie and Caelynn. On the show, Katie accused some women of not being ready for marriage, and Tayshia eventually revealed she was referring to Caelynn and Cassie. However, Katie was eliminated before she got to share the full story, so on Women Tell All, she finally reveals what she heard that made led her to form that opinion. She says that she heard the ladies talking about ‘winning’ and wanting to become the Bachelorette after the show ended. Caelynn denies this, and explains that she and Cassie were just rooting for each other to find love. “We were worried about what would happen if one of us got engaged at the end,” she explains. “I said, Cassie, if it’s me, I pray that you’re the next Bachelorette and you find your person. Because that’s what best friends do, and she said the same.”

Caelynn claims that Katie agreed with her about how the conversation really went down during a phone call after the show, which Katie says is a complete lie. Basically, these women are still holding strong to their sides of the story, so it’s up to the viewer to decide who they want to believe. Meanwhile, Hannah B. takes Katie’s side. Hannah and Caelynn were best friends before The Bachelor, but were torn apart when they both competed in the 2018 Miss USA pageant, and they majorly feuded on the show. However, the women confirm that they’re in a “good place” now and are able to support one another.

Demi and Courtney’s drama is put front-and-center next. Things blew up between these ladies on the show when Courtney got frustrated that Demi was getting extra time with Colton before she even had a chance to talk to him. After they fought over it, Demi infamously referred to Courtney as the ‘cancer of the house,’ which really set Courtney off — and she’s still pissed about it to this day. “All you do is run your mouth!” she tells Demi. “You never say anything of substance. I don’t understand what kind of person can coin a term that literally refers to an illness that takes the lives of so many. Did I deserve to be called something like that? It was disgusting and vile.”

Demi apologizes for the ‘cancer of the house’ statement,’ but makes it clear that she still has ill will toward Courtney. “You’re more like bed bugs,” Demi says. “I forgot you were there and then you kept annoying the s*** out of me!” Courtney gets the final word, and concludes the segment by saying, “At the end of the day, I was dealing with a child and I don’t know how to do that. I know how to deal with mature adults. Demi, you literally have teh maturity of a three year old. All you do is talk about yourself and talk sh** about people every day.” Oh, and then she gets in Demi’s face and stuffs a PACIFIER in her mouth — yes, really!

Finally, it’s time to talk about Caelynn and Colton’s breakup. She breaks down in tears while watching back some footage from the season. “Watching back, each episode I’m reassure that there was love there and that we were truly falling for each other,” she admits. “Hometowns couldn’t have gone better. I think we all felt like we had a connection and there was something there, but with me…I knew something was different. I was like…I’m not crazy. I’m a realistic person. He told me he was falling in love with me in Singapore, so [when he eliminated me] I was just left standing there, like…what the hell happened?”

Caelynn admits she’s literally “shaking” at the prospect of seeing Colton for the first time since their breakup, but he comes onstage so they can chat face-to-face. Caelynn straight up asks Colton ‘what happened?’ and when the moment was that he knew she wasn’t the one, and unfortunately, he doesn’t really have an answer for her. “Our relationship was special and the safety that we had in one another with opening up and sharing things with each other was something I will always value and appreciate,” he tells Caelynn. “Our breakup…I didn’t have anything to say because I felt terrible. I didn’t give you any closure and I don’t know if there’s anything I can say now that will.”

Caelynn is clearly not satisfied with that answer, but she knows she’s not going to get anything else out of Colton. So, she finishes her piece by admitting, “I think it comes to…I loved him, he didn’t love me. And that sucks. That’s it.” Meanwhile, Colton apologizes to any of the women who he offended or left confused, and says he’s continuing to learn from the mistakes he made on the show.

The Bachelor finale airs on March 11 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. During the episode, we’ll see the aftermath of Colton jumping over the fence following his breakup from Cassie, and if he continues on with the show. Plus, what will happen to Tayshia and Hannah!? The finale will be followed up by After the Final Rose on March 12.