LB Crew: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Singer Who Gets A 4-Chair Turn

Singer LB Crew hits the stage on the March 5 episode of ‘The Voice’ blind auditions and completely wows the judges. He even gets the coveted 4-chair turn!

The Voice season 16 blind auditions continue on, and so many great singers keep gracing the stage. One of them is LB Crew, who hails from Arkansas. The singer will perform on the March 5 episode, and he’s one of the lucky contestants to get a 4-chair turn! LB is one of the singers to look out for this season!

1. LB stuns the judges with a performance of “Waves” during the blind auditions. The singer showcases his incredible vocals with a cover of a Mr. Probz song. Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are the first coaches to turn around, followed by John Legend and Adam Levine. “You have a magnificent voice,” John says. “It’s powerful.” With all 4 coaches gunning for LB, he’s got quite the decision on his hands!

2. He appeared on another singing competition! LB talked about his past experience on American Idol in a radio interview with Alice 107.7. He made it through Hollywood Week before he was eliminated. “I think that was a great experience, and it opened me up, got my palette for music a lot deeper,” LB said. He also noted that “The Voice has been so good to me.”

3. He’s inspired by one iconic singer! LB revealed during his radio interview that Marvin Gaye is his favorite singer. He’s also not afraid to mix genres. “I want to be the soulful, R&B, gospel, pop artist,” he said.

4. Blake Shelton loves his falsetto. Blake notices something truly special in LB’s voice. “It sounds a little bit tortured, and that’s personally what I love about your falsetto,” Blake tells LB after his blind audition. “There’s nobody else like you on my team ever. Be the first.”

5. LB’s brother is the best supporter! Gregory is backstage while LB performed for The Voice coaches. He cheers so hard for his brother when Kelly and Blake turn their chairs around!