Kodak Black: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Feuding With Lil Wayne’s Daughter

Kodak Black is under fire for saying rapper Lil Wayne ‘should’ve died’ as a baby and is getting heat from Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter. But this isn’t Kodak’s first run-in with trouble.

Kodak Black, 21, is currently feuding with Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, 20, over comments he made at a club in Miami. “You should’ve died when you was a baby,” Kodak said about Lil Wayne, 36. This prompted Reginae to clap back at Kodak, “You new lil rappers need to start giving props and respect to the Goat [greatest of all time].” So, who is Kodak Black?

1. Kodak Black is not his real name. Kodak was born Dieuson Octave on June 11, 1997. His childhood nickname was actually “Lil Black,” but when he created his Instagram account, his handle was “Kodak Black.” The name caught on with fans and became his stage name.

2. Kodak has been arrested a number of times. The rapper was first arrested in Oct. 2015 on charges of robbery, battery, false imprisonment of a child, and possession of cannabis. He’s continued to run into trouble with the law. In 2017, Kodak was indicted on charges of first-degree sexual assault after allegedly assaulting a woman in a hotel room. The trial is set to take place in spring 2019. In Aug. 2018, Kodak was released from prison 7 months after authorities raided his home and he was charged with marijuana possession, child neglect, grand theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Those charges were eventually dropped, but he was kept in prison due to probation violations stemming from previous arrests.

3. He stormed out of an interview over a sexual assault question. Kodak appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning in Dec. 2018. When host Ebro Darden brought up Kodak’s impending sexual assault trial, Kodak didn’t want to talk about it. “I feel like sometimes, when n****s like me are going through s**t, y’all be entertained,” Kodak said during the interview. “Like, change the subject… talk about something else.” The rapper eventually got up and walked out of the interview.

4. He released his first mixtape, Project Baby, in 2013. His fourth mixtape, Lil B.I.G. Pac, was his first mixtape to chart on the Billboard charts. Kodak has released a total of 7 mixtapes and 2 studio albums.

5. Kodak got his GED [General Education Diploma] while in jail. “I Passed My GED Ready Test Today & It Feels Like The Day I Bought My First Chain,” he tweeted in June 2018.