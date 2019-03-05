‘The Voice’ Recap: Auditions Continue With A Stunning 4-Chair Turn

‘The Voice’ season 16 has the coaches going all-out in hopes of scoring talented singers. The final performance of the March 5 episode was the sole 4-chair turn of the night!

The teams are stacking up on The Voice! John Legend has 7 contestants, while Blake Shelton has 6. Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine both have 5 contestants. They’re just getting started, too! The first contestant of the March 5 episode is Betsy Aide, a single mom. She was once in a rock band with her brother. She performs a gorgeous rendition of “Hunger” by Florence & The Machine. John turns first and then Adam. “I’m so excited you’re here,” John tells Betsy. Kelly wants Betsy to cover Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares To U” at some point. Betsy ends up going to with John since he’s such an inspiration to her son!

Next up is Dalton Dover, a 20-year-old poultry plant worker from Georgia. He hits the stage and performs Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes.” Blake likes what he hears, so he turns around. John notes a few issues with Dalton’s control, but knows he’s in the right position with Blake as his coach.

Rebecca Howell is just 18 years old and ready to kickstart her music career. She croons out a nice rendition of Vicki Lawrence’s country hit “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia.” Kelly turns first and then Blake and John. John knows he’s the unconventional choice since he’s not a country singer, but he really wants Rebecca on his team. Kelly is convinced that Rebecca is going to choose Blake, but Rebecca ends up choosing Kelly! Kelly freaks out and gives Rebecca a Team Kelly jacket!

Kendra Checketts, 19, takes the stage next. She reveals that her father nearly died of a cerebral brain hemorrhage and admits that music got her through the tough times. She belts out Demi Lovato’s “Sober.” Blake doesn’t waste any time turning his chair around. He even stands up while Kendra is still performing. Shockingly, no one else turns around. Kelly hopes to hear the “ache” in her voice throughout the competition and thinks Kendra’s in a good spot on Blake’s team. “No one on his team sounds like you,” she says.

J.T. Rodriguez, 28, an Orange Theory coach, is ready to pursue his true passion — music. He performs Eric Clapton and Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love.” Unfortunately, none of the coaches turn for him. They’re astonished to find out J.T. is so young when the performance is over. They thought he was so much older because of his voice! J.T. gets a second chance because he’s chosen for the Comeback Stage!

LB Crew, 29, is the last performer to take the stage. His performance of Mr. Probz’s “Waves” is soulful. Kelly and Blake turn their chairs first, followed by John and Adam. Adam pitches himself in hopes of getting LB. “I can help you be even better than you already are,” Adam says. Blake can’t stop raving about LB’s falsetto. Kelly brings up the fact that she was the first turn around. John notes that LB’s voice’s “magnificent.” LB decides to go with Adam as his coach!