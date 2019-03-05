Stormi Webster, 13 Mos., Has A Mini Lamborghini With Custom License Plate, Paint Job & More

Stormi Webster’s very colorful custom mini Lamborghini made an appearance backstage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where her dad Travis Scott performed on Mar. 3, and it’s every bit as amazing as you’d think!

Stormi Webster may only be just over a year old, but she’s riding in style! The adorable daughter of Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 26, has her own custom-made mini Lamborghini and it’s amazing! The luxury car made its appearance backstage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Mar. 3, the same night Travis performed at the venue during his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour. The venue took to Instagram to post several pics and video of the multi-colored dream on wheels and it even has a custom license plate that reads, “STORMIW3B”. The car also has numerous phrases written all over it that come from Travis’ tour, such as “Stormiworld” and “Wish You Were Here”. Since both Kylie and Travis have Lamborghinis of their own, it’s not too surprising that they would provide their only daughter with one! CHECK OUT STORMI’S CAR HERE!

Stormi’s incredible car is just one of many impressive things the young tot has to call her own. Travis recently bought her a mini diamond chain necklace, and who can forget her amazing little Burberry coat? This little beauty is definitely living it up and we can’t wait to see what other gems her parents shower her with in the future!

Although Travis’ Astroworld tour keeps him away from Stormi and Kylie sometimes, the mini Lamborghini proves that his family is always on his mind! The father-of-one has been performing to sold out crowds over the past few months, and is at the height of his success. With a booming career and supportive loved ones by his side, Travis seems on top of the world, so it’s only natural he’d want to share his goods with Stormi.